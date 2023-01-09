Chicken, pizza top Bolt's most ordered ready food last year

Business
 By James Wanzala | Jan 09, 2023
Pizza. [iStockphoto]

Chicken topped the most-ordered meal by Kenyans on the Bolt Platform followed by pizza in 2022.

This is according to Bolt’s 2022 end-of-year data insights and critical highlights, showcasing the company’s performance.

“Chicken was the most ordered item on the Bolt Food platform, with customers requesting the dish over 30,000 times throughout the year,” said the report.

“While the chicken was the most popular choice, followed by pizza, burgers and alcohol, there was also an increase in the number of Kenyans trying Indian and Eastern European cuisines,” added the report.

The data also revealed the number of rides taken by customers on the platform, the best ratings for drivers, and the most common destinations on the app. Customers took over 8,000km (kilometres) of rides on the platform in 2022, setting a new record compared to the previous year.

The data insights also showed that customers on the Bolt platform prefer shorter trips that are less than 10km, with more than five million rides taken over short distances. Most rides were taken in the morning.

Since its launch locally in 2017, Bolt has covered 900 million km and served over four million customers.

It operates in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nakuru, Naivasha, Eldoret, Kitale, Nyeri, Meru, and Nanyuki.

Bolt has a growing food delivery network of over 80 estates within Nairobi and its environs and over 1,250 top restaurants according to Country Manager Linda Ndungu. 

.

.

.

