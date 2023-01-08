Citizens hold the key to achieving devolution dream

Opinion
 By Evans Kidero | Jan 08, 2023

 

One of the most strategic objectives of devolution is to promote social and economic development and easily accessible services to all Kenyans.

This objective is being pursued as hitherto remote areas enjoy government services without having to travel to bigger towns or to the capital.

The 2010 Constitution under Chapter 11, gave a provision for enactment of several laws to operationalise devolved units. Some of the devolution laws enacted initially include: the County Governments Act 2012, the Transition to Devolved Government Act 2012, Urban Areas and Cities Act 2012, the Inter-Governmental Relations Act 2012, and the Public Finance Management Act 2012 (revised in 2014).

The Constitution creates a decentralised system of government wherein two of the three arms of government; the Legislature and the Executive are devolved to the 47 political and administrative counties as provided for under Article 6 and specified in the First Schedule.

It is therefore important to empower the electorate to understand that their power is sovereign, and the need to utilise it judiciously and elect leaders who understand their needs and aspirations.

In many instances however, this sovereign authority of the voter has been exploited for individual benefits of party leaders and those in positions to influence the outcome of elections. This is because most voters are ignorant and poor. An ignorant electorate cannot attain true democratic control over public policy.

Considering that elections are the primary mechanism through which citizens hold public officials accountable for their actions, legislations that safeguard the independence and empowerment of the voter must be in force to protect the ordinary voter.

The voter has been systematically disenfranchised through manipulations such as partisan gerrymandering. Ideally, for us, it is not just about getting people out to vote - but it is about engaging our electoral power to transform government into what is always promised - democracy.

The Constitution states that all sovereign power belongs to the people. However, some leaders have resorted to coercion that relies on instilling fear on the electorate to induce compliance. This, in complete disregard to the objects of devolution that outlines promotion of democratic and accountable exercise of power, fostering national unity and recognising diversity, giving self-governance to the people and enhancing their participation in the exercise of the powers of state and in making decisions affecting them.

It is only then that facilitation of the decentralisation of State organs, their functions, and services, from the capital and enhancing checks and balances and the separation of powers, can be attained.

The writer is first Governor of Nairobi

