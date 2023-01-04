Forcing consumers to spend: A wise or foolish business model?

Enterprise
 By XN Iraki | Jan 04, 2023
Forcing consumers to spend at times is counterproductive, some customers will leave and those left will have a bigger burden to share which could demand raising the minimum spend again, chasing more customers away. [iStockphoto]

A visit to a coastal hotel during the festive season left my head spinning. You pay in advance and then redeem your money as you spend it. An adult pays Sh600 while children pay Sh300.

As you take your food or drinks, that money is deducted until it is finished or you top up.

What if I take less than the advance payment? You have to convert it into something, I was told.

Clearly, I was being forced to spend or the hotel thought I was an idler. I quickly drove to the next and better hotel. No down payment there!

We sat enjoyed our meals and left satisfied. The other hotel can keep their meals and drinks! The hotel is owned by an institution of higher education.

Forcing Kenyans to spend is becoming common. Members‘ clubs have a minimum spend per month. You still pay that money even if you consume nothing. Curiously there is no bonus for overspending!

Does forcing us to spend make economic sense?

It does not. In addition to violating consumer rights, it creates inefficiency. Why improve on services when one is assured of income?

Two, consumers are clever, they will just spend the minimum and you lose the extra income. They will feel the injustice and pay you back.

At times it’s counterproductive, some customers will leave and those left will have a bigger burden to share which could demand raising the minimum spend again, chasing more customers away.

Hotels and members‘ clubs are not necessities, the patrons have choices.

It’s like a city increasing taxes to raise more revenues. Some residents will leave. Those left have to shoulder a bigger burden. That incentivises more to leave.

Minimum spend for hotels and members‘ clubs should be done away with - businesses should focus on improving services instead and see excellent results.

It’s a lazy method of raising revenues.

Why so much focus on the minimum spend, why not focus on giving bonuses on overspending? What is wrong with being mean, wanting to save, having no money, or simply disliking the services offered?

I wish you a happy 2023. It’s your responsibility to make the year prosperous.A

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Entrepreneurship hacks for 2023
Next article
Why local companies must bet big on tech
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 14 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Kenya's top executives gaze into the 2023 crystal ball
By XN Iraki 19 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Twists and turns that await economy in the new year
By Macharia Kamau 19 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Year in review: How Nairobi Expressway paved the way for major bucks for mega projects
.

Latest Stories

Popular highway caf on the brink over electricity connection
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
1 hour ago
Forcing consumers to spend: A wise or foolish business model?
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Why local companies must bet big on tech
Enterprise
By Jacqueline Mahugu
1 hour ago
Premium Ruto economic adviser David Ndii tears into Kibaki-Uhuru policies
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hour ago
Premium Entrepreneurship hacks for 2023
Enterprise
By Naomi Wanjiru Njeri
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Popular highway caf on the brink over electricity connection
By Naomi Wanjiru Njeri 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Premium Entrepreneurship hacks for 2023
By Jacqueline Mahugu 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Why local companies must bet big on tech
By Graham Kajilwa Dec. 28, 2022
Enterprise
Premium How SMEs are losing out on cheap loans
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.