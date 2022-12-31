10 Things you should know about Government Services Digital Payments Platform

Business
 By David Njaaga | Dec 31, 2022

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

ECitizen Portal has been gazetted as the official government Digital Payments Platform. 

In a gazette notice dated December 20 2022, the National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said all payments for government services shall be made through eCitizen.go.ke.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to the principle of openness and accountability stipulated in Article 201 (a) of the Constitution of Kenya, guiding the public finance management and Article 6 (3) providing for the widest possible access to government services, the government has developed the eCitizen.go.ke Digital Payments platform through which citizens and all persons will be able to pay for government services,” Ndungu said.

Below are 10 things you should know about the Government Services Digital Payments Platform:

1)         eCitizen.go.ke is a wholly owned domain and portal of the Government of Kenya.

2)         The platform is the official government Digital Payments Platform.

3)          All payments for government services shall progressively be made through the  
            Platform.

4)         The platform is integrated with all available electronic payment platforms, including  
             mobile money telephone payment services.

5)         The official identifier of citizens shall be one’s National Identity Card Number.

6)         Foreigners shall use an Alien Identity Card Number.

7)         The unique identifier for companies, institutions and organizations shall be the 
            official registration number.

8)         Official government Pay Bill number shall be 222222.

9.)        The official government Short Code number is 2222.

10)      The official USSD number shall be 2222.

“The public is advised to visit www.ecitizen.go.ke to view the list of services for which payment may be made digitally,” Ndung’u added.

Related Topics
Previous article
Court dashes hope for former Dubai Bank employees
.

Similar Articles

By Nathan Ochunge Dec. 30, 2022
Business
Premium Biting cost of living puts a damper on Christmas, New Year festivities
By Philip Mwakio Dec. 30, 2022
Business
Tourism on the mend as arrivals up 74pc in 2022
By Sarah Okuoro Dec. 29, 2022
Real Estate
Build or buy? What it takes to own a home
.

Latest Stories

10 Things you should know about Government Services Digital Payments Platform
Business
By David Njaaga
19 minutes ago
Pain in the new year as banks reinstate mobile money fees
Business
By Brian Ngugi
10 hours ago
State services to be paid via single paybill
Business
By Brian Ngugi
10 hours ago
Court dashes hope for former Dubai Bank employees
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
10 hours ago
Scholarships: Family Bank's kitty hits Sh60m
Business
By James Wanzala
Dec. 30, 2022
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 10 hours ago
Business
Pain in the new year as banks reinstate mobile money fees
By Brian Ngugi 10 hours ago
Business
State services to be paid via single paybill
By Kamau Muthoni 10 hours ago
Business
Court dashes hope for former Dubai Bank employees
By James Wanzala Dec. 30, 2022
Business
Scholarships: Family Bank's kitty hits Sh60m
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.