Superior Homes taps into conservancy with launch of residential project

CEO Superior Homes Kenya Shiv Arora (left), Managing Director Ian Henderson and Board Chairman Eric Latiff (centre) during the launch of Lukenya Wildlife Estate. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Superior Homes Kenya, the developer of Greenpark Estate in Athi River, has launched a luxury project within Swara Plains Conservancy in Machakos County.

The project will sit on a 100-acres of land. It will comprise high-end residential houses and serviced plots. Dubbed ‘Lukenya Wildlife Estate’, the project will comprise half, one-acre and one and a half acre parcels.

Investors will have an opportunity to self-build their homes as they enjoy the true nature of bush living.

Lukenya Wildlife Estate, which is part of Swara Plains is home to an abundance of wildlife.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday evening in Nairobi, Superior Homes Kenya Chief Executive Shiv Arora said the new venture showcases the developer’s commitment to offering quality real estate products to investors.

“As a company, we have always strived to provide our investors with the best real estate products that have been tailored to suit their needs and this is exactly what Lukenya Wildlife Estate provides,” said Arora.

“This development seeks to cater for investors who love the thought of becoming one with nature as it is defined by tranquillity and ample outdoor space within Swara Plains, yet it is within easy reach of Nairobi City and Machakos town.”

This project is 20 kilometres away from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“Investing in this project means investing in nature. Being part of this community comes with a commitment to conserve and preserve the environment around us, even as we enjoy what it has to offer,” said Superior Homes Managing Director Ian Henderson.

“Everything about this project will be in line with nature, from the roads to the designs of the homes.”