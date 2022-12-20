IMF gives Kenya Sh55.1 billion loan

Business
 By George Maringa | Dec 20, 2022

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has granted a loan to Kenya worth $447.39 million (Sh55.1b) under the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements.

In a press statement on the lender’s website, the IMF Board said the loan will help Kenya meet its budget deficit.

Kenya’s fiscal deficit currently stands at nearly Sh1 trillion against its Sh3.3 trillion budget for the Financial Year 2022/2023.

“The Board’s decision enables immediate disbursement of US$447.39 million (Sh55.1 billion) usable for budget support,” said the IMF on Monday, December 19.

Kenya now owes the lender a total of Sh297.6 billion, with the country’s cumulative debt – internal and external – being Sh8.6 trillion.

“Kenya’s economy remains resilient against a challenging global backdrop and is projected to grow 5.3 percent in 2022. Inflation moved above the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) target band in June and is expected to peak in early 2023,” said the IMF.

The IMF also expressed confidence in Kenya’s commitment to handle its public debt obligations.

“With progress on fiscal consolidation, public debt has begun leveling off. Taxes performed strongly in the Financial Year 2021/22, while spending was compressed on shortfalls in external commercial financing, leading to an over-performance of 1.7 percent of GDP in the primary deficit.”

Antoinette Sayeh, the Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chairperson of the IMF Board, lauded Kenya’s commitment to manage its debt despite economic shocks.

“Kenya’s commitment to its economic program supported by the Fund’s Extended Fund Facility and the Extended Credit Facility arrangements is anchoring debt sustainability. The economy has performed well amid slowing global growth, tighter financing conditions and volatile commodity prices, while the continuing drought has increased food insecurity, and climate-related risks pose ongoing challenges,” said Sayeh.

“Mutually reinforcing prudent macroeconomic policies and resolute implementation of structural reforms remain essential to safeguard positive medium-term prospects,” added Sayeh.

The IMF has projected a 5.1 per cent GDP growth and 7.8 per cent inflation average in 2023.

Related Topics
Previous article
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
Business
Experts urge State to increase research funding for GM crops
By Macharia Kamau 10 hours ago
Business
Firm secures Sh8.6b to build 35MW plant
By XN Iraki 10 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why Americans are back despite us turning East
.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Sci & Tech
By AP
47 minutes ago
IMF gives Kenya Sh55.1b loan
Business
By George Maringa
1 hour ago
How to improve your creditworthiness
Dr Pesa
By Sara Okuoro
4 hours ago
Premium Ruto's Sh26b cheap power dilemma as cost of living crisis rages
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
4 hours ago
Why you should invest in a cooperative
Dr Pesa
By Sarah Wahogo
5 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
Business
Experts urge State to increase research funding for GM crops
By Macharia Kamau 10 hours ago
Business
Firm secures Sh8.6b to build 35MW plant
By Brian Ngugi 10 hours ago
Business
New acquisition sees KCB take on Equity in battle for DR Congo
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 11 hours ago
Business
Premium Nearly half of Hustler Fund borrowers are yet to repay
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.