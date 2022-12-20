Experts urge State to increase research funding for GM crops

Nutritionists, toxicologists, politicians and even economists came together to discuss the prospects of GMOs, whose debate continues to rage on. [iStockphoto]

Kenya should dedicate about two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) towards research and development in biotechnology to realise its potential in the field, experts have said.

Further, concerted efforts in public education, alongside less political rhetoric, will make it easier for the country to benefit from the recent lifting of the ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

In a consultative meeting organised by the Kenya University Biotech Consortium (Kubico) last week, professionals upped the tempo in defence of genetically modified (GM) crops amid a backlash from proponents who have come out guns blazing since the ban was lifted.

“We have a lot of funded research that is, and that has been, going on in our institutions of higher learning. The result is the development of some very promising agricultural solutions,” said National Research Fund Chairman Ratemo Michieka.

“We have not, however, talked loudly enough to inform the public about what is happening. It is what we are doing now, and what we need to keep doing.”

Funding institutions

Richard Oduor, the Registrar of Research at Kenyatta University faulted the country’s sustained insistence on training students in genetic modification and funding institutions to teach genetic engineering while being hesitant to itself adopt GM products.

This has been happening over the years since Kenya’s ban on GMOs in 2012, which many experts call “an emotional, knee-jerk reaction”. A paper written by French molecular biologist Gilles-Éric Séralini linking GM maize to cancer saw many countries, Kenya included, rush to impose a ban on these crops.

The recent lifting of the ban has been met with resistance as well. “We did not raise our voices to oppose the medication offered during the Covid-19 pandemic. It gets to a point where you have to wonder, is it then fashionable to die from hunger because we are so much against crops meant to protect us from this?” posed Prof Oduor.

GM crops are improved through biotechnology to be tolerant to drought, pests or herbicides, they said.

Trials on several crops have been ongoing in Kenya with labs in the country used to test and develop various genetically modified seeds.

Prof Oduor says that Kenya continues to be the training ground for genetic engineers from around the region, with their countries gaining at the expense of a dilly-dallying, yet resourceful country.

The public perception of GM crops continues to be a major hindrance to the mainstreaming of these crops.

“Over 99 per cent of Kenyans have been increasingly fed on clearly targeted negative messaging from people who have various interests,” said Joel Ochieng, a senior research fellow and leader of agricultural biotechnology at the University of Nairobi.

Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia said that the “politics of maize comes up instead of the science behind it” when discussion on GM maize comes up in political and social circles. “When the President pronounced himself on the GMOs, he was seen as someone trying to deny his people economic opportunities,” said the MP. “There is little information- and also misinformation- in the public which we need to clear.”

Experts are calling for more collaboration as they dissect the topic with regularity, and for more deliberations with lawmakers to help forge suitable policies.

This, they hope, will create widespread acceptance of GM crops.

Cross-pollination

Dr Ochieng dispelled fears that growing GM crops could adulterate indigenous crops due to cross-pollination, saying that there are buffer zones provided by regulations which are without pollinators’ range.

And while GM seeds can be replanted, they gradually lose vigour, just like hybrid seeds, which could lead to lower yields in the future. This is the solitary reason a farmer could need to buy GM seeds every season, to keep higher yields and not because the old seeds fail to germinate, experts say.

Terminator technology (the genetic modification of plants to make them produce sterile seeds) is not allowed, Dr Ochieng said.

The experts also said that the technology is not a silver bullet and is a complementary technique applied to be part of a solution to a food shortage problem that has, with a constantly rising population, gripped the earth.