Why you should invest in a cooperative

Dr Pesa
 By Sarah Wahogo | Dec 20, 2022
You can invest in a cooperative society by patronizing the cooperative’s products or joining in as a member. [iStockphoto]

Have you ever thought about investing and earning more from your money? There are a number of ways in which you can invest in the Kenyan market today including investing in stocks and shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, in a bank, in a money market fund or in SACCOs and co-operatives.

The International Co-operative Alliance defines a co-operative as an autonomous association of persons united voluntarily to meet their common economic, social, and cultural needs and aspirations through a jointly owned and democratically-controlled enterprise. You can invest in a cooperative society by patronizing the cooperative’s products or joining in as a member.

Investing in a cooperative has a number of benefits including:

  1. Wealth creation

Investing in a cooperative helps you earn and create wealth over time. Your shares will appreciate in value over time and you can save and re-invest your savings, therefore, getting more value for your money.

This will enable you to earn more from your investments and to use the earnings to either create more wealth or improve your state of living.

  1. Guaranteed security of savings and investments

Saving through a cooperative safeguards the security of your savings. This is because a cooperative society will handle the risk involved in investing on your behalf.

A cooperative society will offer products and projects to their investors and the public after calculating the risks involved in the products and either minimising them or mitigating them.

You will therefore be assured of the security of your investment in a cooperative as opposed to haphazardly putting money in high-risk investments that have no security and have higher chances of incurring losses.

  1. Discounted and subsidised product prices

You can enjoy lower prices on a cooperative society’s products once you join in as a member and get subsidised prices and discounts.

Additionally, you can also enjoy a dividend payment on the shares invested every year once you become a member.

  1. Priority on projects and products

Members of cooperative societies always get first priority over non-members on projects.

This not only gives members an opportunity to bid first but also assurance that they will always be notified first as soon as new projects are launched.

Sarah Wahogo

-Sarah Wahogo is the CEO of Safaricom Investment Co-operative Society

Related Topics
Previous article
How to prepare for retirement as a small business owner
Next article
Premium
Ruto's Sh26b cheap power dilemma as cost of living crisis rages
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 5 hours ago
Business
New acquisition sees KCB take on Equity in battle for DR Congo
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago
Business
Premium Nearly half of Hustler Fund borrowers are yet to repay
By Paul Russo 7 hours ago
Financial Standard
Beyond COP27: A time for urgent climate action
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Ruto's Sh26b cheap power dilemma as cost of living crisis rages
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
3 minutes ago
Why you should invest in a cooperative
Dr Pesa
By Sarah Wahogo
1 hour ago
Queries over incentives offered to spur economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hours ago
Experts urge State to increase research funding for GM crops
Business
By Peter Theuri
5 hours ago
Firm secures Sh8.6b to build 35MW plant
Business
By Macharia Kamau
5 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Sara Okuoro Sep. 20, 2022
Dr Pesa
How to get the best out of your insurance policy
By Associated Press Aug. 30, 2022
Dr Pesa
Why is money so confusing?
By Pauline Muindi Mar. 23, 2022
Dr Pesa
Premium Expanding your business into new markets? Here’s how to
By Graham Kajilwa Mar. 19, 2022
Dr Pesa
Premium Looking to invest? Here’s how not to burn your fingers
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.