Kenya seeks South Korea cooperation to create 25,000 free digital hotspots

ICT CS Eliud Owalo in South Korea.

Kenya is seeking further cooperation with South Korea to aid in the creation of digital centres and the provision of digital skills that will boost E-commerce.

Speaking at the 2022 International Conference on Economic Innovation Partnership Programme (EIPP) in South Korea, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said Kenya will continue to pursue an improvement of its digital infrastructure through a partnership with Korea.

This comes against the backdrop of a series of Korean grants that funded the development of Konza Technopolis Project. EIPP is an extended cooperation programme from the Korean Government.

“Going forward, the Government of Kenya is committed to expanding the national digital superhighway by 100,000km, over the next ten years,” said Mr Owalo.

He said Kenya is committed to establishing 25,000 free digital hotspots by creating digital centres in all marketplaces and connecting all public institutions, schools, and hospitals to the national digital superhighway.