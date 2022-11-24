Kenya seeks South Korea cooperation to create 25,000 free digital hotspots

Sci & Tech
By Peter Theuri | Nov 24, 2022
ICT CS Eliud Owalo in South Korea. 

Kenya is seeking further cooperation with South Korea to aid in the creation of digital centres and the provision of digital skills that will boost E-commerce.

Speaking at the 2022 International Conference on Economic Innovation Partnership Programme (EIPP) in South Korea, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said Kenya will continue to pursue an improvement of its digital infrastructure through a partnership with Korea.

This comes against the backdrop of a series of Korean grants that funded the development of Konza Technopolis Project. EIPP is an extended cooperation programme from the Korean Government.

“Going forward, the Government of Kenya is committed to expanding the national digital superhighway by 100,000km, over the next ten years,” said Mr Owalo.

He said Kenya is committed to establishing 25,000 free digital hotspots by creating digital centres in all marketplaces and connecting all public institutions, schools, and hospitals to the national digital superhighway.  

Related Topics
Previous article
Board to give licences directly to TV producers
Next article
Premium
MP revives bid to split M-Pesa from Safaricom in fresh Bill
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau Nov. 26, 2022
Business
Kenyans in the diaspora eye local investments
By Frankline Sunday Nov. 25, 2022
Business
Premium MP revives bid to split M-Pesa from Safaricom in fresh Bill
By Macharia Kamau Nov. 25, 2022
Business
KenGen to build 30 electric vehicle charging stations
.

Latest Stories

Premium
How high turnover at Kenya Power Board is stifling sector reforms
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hour ago
Premium Civil society lobbies IMF to act tough on Kenya's graft cases
Business
By Dominic Omondi
6 hours ago
Mombasa port ups capacity to handle more oil products
Business
By Philip Mwakio
10 hours ago
Safaricom unveils teens M-Pesa app, inks deal on coding studies
Business
By Nathan Ochunge
13 hours ago
Bamburi profit to drop by at least 25 per cent
Business
By Macharia Kamau
Nov. 26, 2022
.

Recommended Articles

By Nathan Ochunge Nov. 22, 2022
Sci & Tech
Kenya leading in use of renewable and clean energy in Horn of Africa
By AP Nov. 09, 2022
Sci & Tech
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13pc of workforce
By AP Nov. 09, 2022
Sci & Tech
Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts
By AP Nov. 05, 2022
Sci & Tech
Twitter verification debate explained
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.