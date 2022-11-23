StanChart's net profit jumps 37pc to Sh8.7 billion

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Nov 23, 2022
Standard Chartered Bank. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Standard Chartered Bank Wednesday reported a 37.1 per cent increase in profit after tax for the nine months to September.

This was on the back of growth in non-funded income as well as a recovery in the economy from the ravages of Covid-19 that resulted in a drop in loan impairments.

The lender said net profit grew to Sh8.71 billion over the period compared to Sh6.36 billion over a similar nine-month period last year. The bank’s board also approved an interim dividend of Sh6 per share.

“Healthy business momentum continues to drive growth with income up 10 per cent,” said Chief Executive Kariuki Ngari.

“Costs increased nine per cent because of inflationary pressure as well as investment spend, whilst expected credit losses have significantly reduced year-on-year. We have achieved this performance by actively supporting our clients in an increasingly unpredictable operating environment. I am also pleased to announce that the board approved the payment of an interim dividend of Sh6 to our ordinary shareholders.”

Loan impairment declined by 77 per cent, which the bank said was due to the improved economic environment.

The bank’s loan book has risen eight per cent this year to Sh136 billion as of September from Sh125.9 billion in December 2021, which the bank said reflected the recovery of its clients’ businesses.

The lender’s income increased 10 per cent to Sh24.56 billion compared to Sh22.72 billion in September last year, which it attributed to asset volumes growth, expansion in net interest margins and favourable market movements.

“Customer deposits continued to grow, with funding quality remaining high and savings accounts making up 93 per cent of total customer deposits,” said Mr Ngari.

The results come against a backdrop of speculation that the bank could exit the Kenyan market amid ongoing regional restructuring. But the tier one lender controlled by international banking group Standard Chartered Plc, said recently it does not expect additional changes from its parent firm affecting Kenyan operations.

Related Topics
Previous article
Igathe lands new job with Tiger Brands
Next article
Brace for costly loans as CBK ups benchmark rate to tame inflation
.

Similar Articles

By Dominic Omondi 13 hours ago
Enterprise
Premium Equity Bank rakes in Sh34.4b profit in nine months
By Moses Omusolo 19 hours ago
Enterprise
Google trains 100,000 African software developers to boost tech communities
By XN Iraki 19 hours ago
Enterprise
Crime surge in the capital city: Why it's no coincidence
.

Latest Stories

StanChart's net profit jumps 37pc to Sh8.7 billion
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hour ago
Igathe lands new job with Tiger Brands
Business
By Standard Correspondent
1 hour ago
Premium House team to probe Sh17b KPLC paid Lake Turkana Wind Power
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hours ago
Retirement authority to go after firms that do not remit deductions from staff
Business
By Bernard Lusigi
6 hours ago
Premium Want to hire family, friends to your business? Be careful
Enterprise
By Peter Theuri
13 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Standard Correspondent 1 hour ago
Business
Igathe lands new job with Tiger Brands
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hours ago
Business
Premium House team to probe Sh17b KPLC paid Lake Turkana Wind Power
By Bernard Lusigi 6 hours ago
Business
Retirement authority to go after firms that do not remit deductions from staff
By Macharia Kamau 19 hours ago
Business
Credit Bank shareholders to decide on stake sale to US fund
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.