New plan to rein in rogue developers

Public Works Principal Secretary Solomon Kitungu. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

More rogue developers and their accomplices could be arrested and prosecuted after the State announced plans to intensify a crackdown on targeted building sites across the country.

Public Works Principal Secretary Solomon Kitungu revealed last Friday the State is seeking a policy shift to target mainly the often secretive developers to pay the price for any collapsing structures.

“The architects are regulated by their board, engineers are regulated by their institute, contractors are regulated by the National Construction Authority (NCA), and where is this person called the developer? Yet they are actually killing people.

“We cannot allow that to continue any longer,” he said during the launch of the first national healthy homes guidelines jointly developed by the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) and Habitat for Humanity International in Nairobi on Friday.

“All the buildings now reported to have collapsed have no approval; they had already been inspected and marked unsafe, and reports had already been given to the relevant institutions for action.” He added: “It is really an issue of impunity and we have to deal with it.”