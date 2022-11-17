How climate is pushing exporters to sea freight

Shipping & Logistics
 By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Nov 17, 2022
Fresh produce being loaded into a plane at Kisumu International Airport. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Emerging concerns over increased carbon emissions and the rising cost of air freight are pushing fresh produce exporters to rely more on sea than air freight.

Shipping and logistics industry players who participated in the 2022 Fruits, Vegetable and Herbs conference held in Nairobi last week said it will be no longer tenable to export through air.

Speaking during the forum, Hosea Machuki, CEO, Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya said in the last four years, there has been continuous increase in cost of air freight caused mainly by effects of Covid-19.

He explained that many retail chain in Europe that purchase Kenyan fresh produce are insisting on Kenyan exporters using sea freight so as to cut on carbon emissions that are fueled by air transport.

“Supermarkets in Netherlands and Sweden have warned that by March 2023, they will not be buying fruits and vegetables transported by air, largely because of carbon emissions. Other supermarkets are following suit,” Mr Machuki said.

He also explained that numbers of passenger aircraft which carry about 40 per cent of our fresh produce have reduced.

“The few freighters remaining have found more lucrative business carrying medical equipment than supplies of our fresh produce. The effect of that is cost of air freight when available is expensive,” Machuki said.

 For instance, he explained, initially, carrying French beans cost $1.8 (Sh220) per kilogramme before Covid hit. The cost has increased to between $2.8 (Sh330). In Europe, the debate on carbon emissions is huge as consumers become more sensitive to climate change.

Flying swans

Machuki explained that his lobby is working with the Kenyan government and the Dutch government through a consortium called Flying Swans to develop the railway system so that it can carry atmosphere-controlled containers to ports and eventually to sea vessels.

He said that already fruits like mangoes and avocados are transported by sea. He revealed the challenge right now is the inland port which is yet to be developed.

Machuki said 50 per cent of our flowers should be able to be transported by sea by 2030.

Though it takes vegetables 28-32 days to arrive in the European Union by sea, studies show french beans and peas are fresher compared to those transported by air.

Machuki explained the simple reason is that the cold chain system is maintained from farm, all the way into the market by sea.

But when you transport by air, there is a short window where you break the cold chain from the pack house in the airport to the air-side as you wait to load into the aircraft.

“Sometimes aircraft, especially those carrying passengers, if a passenger has a live animal, then the pilot has to set the temperature that is conducive for the live animal. That way, the temperature is not very well maintained from farm to the market,” he said.

Already, mangoes and avocadoes are transported using refrigerated containers carried by lorries. However, if the same lorries were to transport vegetables, then there is need to reduce the corrugations on the road, otherwise the quality of vegetables will be destroyed.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
County plans to squeeze more revenue from Mombasa Port
Next article
Oigara makes a comeback as Stanbic chief executive
.

Similar Articles

By Allan Mungai 54 minutes ago
Business
CS, China discuss expansion of airports
By Brian Ngugi 6 hours ago
Business
Premium Inside fuel deal that denied motorists Sh11 cost cut
By Peter Theuri 6 hours ago
Real Estate
Premium Exodus to satellite towns ups rental, land prices
.

Latest Stories

Investors cautious as Upper Hill land prices dip five years in row
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
54 minutes ago
Engineers forum to address sustainable infrastructure
Real Estate
By Moses Omusolo
54 minutes ago
Financiers should do more in post-disaster housing recovery
Real Estate
By Natasha Koli-Muhire
54 minutes ago
How climate is pushing exporters to sea freight
Shipping & Logistics
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
54 minutes ago
Oigara makes a comeback as Stanbic chief executive
Business
By Brian Ngugi
54 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Kevin Mutinda Nov. 10, 2022
Shipping & Logistics
Type of cargo shipped by sea freight
By Patrick Beja Nov. 10, 2022
Shipping & Logistics
Sh20b fishing port takes off after five-year delay
By Patrick Beja Nov. 10, 2022
Shipping & Logistics
Port workers seek better wages, working conditions
By Patrick Beja Nov. 03, 2022
Shipping & Logistics
Will Murkomen helm KPA ship to calmer waters?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.