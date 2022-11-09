Moses Kuria to evict squatters from Portland land

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Tuesday asked squatters claiming land around East African Portland Cement Company to leave peacefully or be evicted.

Mr Kuria said it is sad that the company has been driven to its knees yet it owns a huge chunk of land illegally occupied by squatters.

Speaking at the Athi River-based company during the launch of a new product ‘Green Triangle Cement’, the CS said his ministry will not be intimidated by squatters.

“East African Portland Company will not turn out to be a centre for land transaction, we have the plan to utilise the land in question by constructing the first Kenya cargo airport; a facility that will turn around the fortunes of this company,’’ said Kuria.

“I’m today telling those squatters, I know you are an irresistible force but you will find a movable object. I’m promising to send the National Youth Service, who will start working on the idle land. No other piece of land belonging to this company will be grabbed’’ vowed Kuria

The firm’s Managing Director Oliver Kirumbai said the new product has been innovated to reduce carbon emission, in line with the company’s commitment to reduce global effects as well as provide affordable solutions in the construction industry.

“We care about the environment and production of quality cement.”