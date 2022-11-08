Youth to be trained on how to get jobs in tech-driven sector

The program aims to accelerate the digital transformation among the youth and help them secure jobs in the tech-driven industry. [iStockphoto]

The Ministry of Education and Amazon Web Services have signed a training partnership deal with three organisations targeting the youth. The youth will be trained on how to secure well-paying jobs in the technology industry.

The partnership will see the Computer Learning Centre (CLC), Moringa School and Zalego Academy train underemployed and unemployed youth for high-quality jobs in the technology sector.

The announcement was made during the inaugural Amazon Web Services (AWS) Kenya Education Conference 2022 at a city hotel where at least 150 educational technology experts and leading professionals were in attendance.

The conference targeted decision-makers in State agencies under the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of ICT, research organisations, Edtech companies, publishers, and representatives of leading academic institutions in Kenya.

Robin Njiru, the Regional Public Sector Lead for West, East and Central Africa at AWS said they want to accelerate the digital transformation among the youth and help them secure jobs in the tech-driven industry.