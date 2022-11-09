Fund targets innovators offering affordable healthcare solutions

Enterprise
 By Moses Omusolo | Nov 09, 2022
L-R: Sharon Olago, Founder at Lishe Bora, and Villgro’s co-founders; Dr Robert Karanja and Wilfred Njagi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenyans innovating in the affordable healthcare space have until the end of this month to apply for seed funding and have access to impact investors from the home-grown Villgro Africa incubator.

Positioned to offer support to emerging health businesses, the Nairobi-based hub has in the last seven years been working with startups in healthcare and life sciences including primary healthcare, mother and child health non-communicable diseases, nutrition in agriculture, water and sanitation in environmental management, or safety ergonomics in the design of tools and products.

“We provide high-touch mentorship and connect incubatees with mentors, investors, C-level talent and advisory boards who bring with them years of experience and connections in both the healthcare industry and entrepreneurship,” said the incubator on its website. 

The health and science incubator seeks to offer emerging companies a customised incubation experience to help effectively navigate the African startup ecosystem and scale ideas. “Our goal is to help innovators develop and scale up sustainable health and science solutions that improve the quality of life for people across Africa,” added the incubator.

Boasting more than 10 million lives impacted, the incubator has so far been able to disburse more than Sh200 million in seed funding and attracted over Sh2 billion in follow-on funding.

Known then as Villgro Kenya, the company was set up in 2015 to serve a nascent health innovation ecosystem in Kenya and the East Africa region.

In 2020, the firm formally rebranded to “Villgro Africa” where beyond Kenya, it now supports incubation companies in four countries through partnerships in Tanzania, Zambia and Ghana.

Related Topics
Previous article
Local start-up bets on blockchain to unlock its e-commerce growth
Next article
Why brand strategy matters and how to cleverly craft one
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
Enterprise
When does a start-up stop being a start-up?
By Brian Ngugi 1 hour ago
Business
Premium AfDB flags several Kenyan projects for suspected graft
By John Muthoni 1 hour ago
Business
Airline takes on KRA over Sh1b tax demand
.

Latest Stories

Allowing innovations would make hustling honourable
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Local start-up bets on blockchain to unlock its e-commerce growth
Enterprise
By Frankline Sunday
1 hour ago
Fund targets innovators offering affordable healthcare solutions
Enterprise
By Moses Omusolo
1 hour ago
Why brand strategy matters and how to cleverly craft one
Enterprise
By Julius Kipng'etich
1 hour ago
Village boy who struck it big in construction
Enterprise
By Ian Dennis
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By XN Iraki 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Allowing innovations would make hustling honourable
By Frankline Sunday 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Local start-up bets on blockchain to unlock its e-commerce growth
By Julius Kipng'etich 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Why brand strategy matters and how to cleverly craft one
By Ian Dennis 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Village boy who struck it big in construction
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.