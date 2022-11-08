Boosting diversity and inclusion to drive tech skilling

Financial Standard
 By Catherine Muraga | Nov 08, 2022
Team members who vary in age, gender, and even disability benefit from each other’s perspectives. [iStockphoto]

At the most fundamental human level, encouraging diversity is a moral imperative; it is simply the right thing to do.

Even for organisations that only consider their bottom line, diversity has been shown to improve revenues. According to a 2018 study by the Boston Consulting Group, the revenues of businesses with more diverse management teams were up to 19 per cent higher than those without.

Businesses benefit from diversity. Bringing people together from a wide range of social, cultural and ethnic backgrounds fosters innovation and creativity by allowing people to share their experiences and opinions.

Team members who vary in age, gender, and even disability benefit from each other’s perspectives, making it more likely that products and solutions will resonate with a wider market.

Being intentional in addressing diversity and inclusion requires us to broaden our talent pipeline.

This necessitates a shift in who we consider qualified for the profession, as well as broadening the net to include a diverse range of people from all backgrounds.

At the Africa Development Centre, our efforts to grow the tech talent pool have diversity and inclusion at its core. We are casting a wide net from a young age to create a strong talent pipeline that will supply the tech talent pool in the future.

We are attracting younger children to technology careers, for example, through our Game of Learners Junior initiative.

DigiGirlz, on the other hand, focuses on girls in primary and secondary schools to mentor them as they pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related courses.

At the university level, we have the Game of Learners competition, which brings students from all backgrounds together to learn and build solutions to real-world problems.

We also have a mentorship programme in the early stages of their careers.

Related Topics
Previous article
Allan Kilavuka: KQ has restored 20pc of its daily flight network and 47 flights cancelled
Next article
Premium
Housing woes could be eased by embracing local materials
.

Similar Articles

By George Maringa 6 hours ago
Business
Allan Kilavuka: KQ has restored 20pc of its daily flight network and 47 flights cancelled
By Kamau Muthoni 7 hours ago
Business
Premium Secrets of SGR pact with China: How Kenya got the short end of the stick
By Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Business
Premium SGR loans: Why William Ruto needs to tread carefully
.

Latest Stories

US steps up push for Kenya to allow import of GMO foods
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
39 minutes ago
Boosting diversity and inclusion to drive tech skilling
Financial Standard
By Catherine Muraga
39 minutes ago
Austria eyes deeper trade ties with Kenya in green tech
Financial Standard
By Wainaina Wambu
39 minutes ago
Global markets edge up as eye on China and inflation
Financial Standard
By AP
39 minutes ago
Premium Pilots face the sack after failing to strike pay deal with KQ and government
Business
By Dominic Omondi
39 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 39 minutes ago
Financial Standard
US steps up push for Kenya to allow import of GMO foods
By Wainaina Wambu 39 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Austria eyes deeper trade ties with Kenya in green tech
By AP 39 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Global markets edge up as eye on China and inflation
By XN Iraki Nov. 01, 2022
Financial Standard
Premium Rishi Sunak: The Empire has finally accepted its children
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.