Why Christmas has come early

Stylish Christmas street decor. [iStockphoto]

Have you noted that some buildings such as malls already have their Christmas decorations ready? A month before the onset of the festive season. Why this early?

It is a sign that the economy is not doing very well. How else do you entice customers to spend more? Just lengthen the shopping season!

The reverberations of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine can still be heard. Then add drought.

And we just went through a gruelling general election.

The cost of living has gone up. Visiting a supermarket, one feels as if he’s been robbed.

The quantity of some items on sale has been reduced but prices have remained the same.

Have you noted how chips or fries are now sold in a square container? It seems stylish but there is a meaningful reason for that.

Safaricom‘s Fuliza and other digital lenders must be thriving. The traffic has lightened as we leave cars at home. You only make a trip if you must.

Big assets

I have not heard of uthoni or ngurario lately (Agikuyu dowry rites)

Another sign of bad economic times is the thriving of conmen. I am sure they have called you lately!

Add the reduction in the quantity of some products sold at the same price as before.

There is other evidence that the economy got a hit including the time it’s taking to sell big assets like land or houses. Just check online.

Rent defaulters are rising in number. Watch citizens walking along the streets, they look subdued.

Even our leaders have confirmed it will take longer to turn the economy around and see the prices fall. Enough lamentations. Where do go from here?

Drought and war in Ukraine are beyond our control. And even developed countries are feeling the squeeze. Unless it rains and there is peace in Ukraine, and energy prices fall, we have to be patient.

I pity wild animals, emaciated or dying of hunger.

It takes time to put new land under irrigation to increase food production.

It takes time to build distribution networks for food to match surplus with deficit areas.

Like ants, we can learn to prepare for lean times and make our economy more robust. Despite starting early, the festive season will be muted.

We hope the great expectations after the polls will not lead to frustrated citizens.

Patience should replace the shilling as the national currency.