Careful! Cybercrime is a global threat

The grip of new technology on the mind is getting tighter by the day, and with it the rise of ‘new fraud'. Experts say that the day is not far when a "cashless" society will become a reality.

The trend of buying and selling by swiping cards increased during the Corona pandemic.

There has been a huge increase in online shopping, which has changed the business landscape. The companies that have taken the lead in this direction are experiencing significant growth and expansion.

But technology also comes with increased risk for the average person. Every day, there are reports of an increase in hacking and cybercrime. Bank accounts, credit cards, debit cards, email accounts, Twitter, and other social media accounts are being hacked.

Leave aside the less educated and common people, even big people are suffering from hacking. The Twitter accounts of Barack Obama and Bill Gates have been hacked.

Voice over Internet phone services are now commonplace around the world, and this tool is also being used for hacking and crime.

Voice-over Internet phone calls can be intercepted by hackers and stolen by unauthorized third parties.

Sharing your personal information, banking information, and credit card information over the phone or via email is not without risk.

The chain of scams by making calls in the name of the police, revenue department, and immigration department is not stopping yet. The masterminds behind these are located in distant countries and are not in the hands of the local police.

Apart from commercial institutions, financial and banking institutions in every country are encouraging people to do online transactions, but when someone is manipulated, they are not ready to take responsibility.

Common cybercrimes

Hackers who have emptied their bank accounts, credit cards, and debit cards are not taken away by the banks but try to escape the chase by saying that they are not responsible because their phone or email has been hacked.

Cybercrime is becoming the greatest threat today as we use technology in our daily lives, such as desktops, laptops, mobiles, and tablets for communication, research, financial transactions, education, job hunting, online booking, business, shopping, blogging, and entertainment. Digitization has made our lives simpler, but it also threatens our privacy and security.

We saw smartphones, TVs, bikes, and cars. Now thieves are sophisticated, hence it's termed "smart crime" or "cybercrime." Cybercrime is a kind of crime where crimes are committed via computers, mobiles, tablets, or other electronic devices connected to the Internet.

Cybercrime's numerous types should be known to better comprehend it. These are some common cybercrimes:

An online scam is a kind of cybercrime in which someone asks for money to contribute to charity using emotive messaging. Help this poor youngster. "You can transform someone's life," "Donate to this poor ad/cancer sufferer," etc. "Congratulations, you have won an iPhone!" or "Congratulations, you have won $10,0000." Your email/mobile number was picked for prize money of $50,000. "Your résumé has been shortlisted for the role of Director in our firm."

After this, they'll ask for your personal and financial information to handle the reward money or whatever you've won. To claim the money, they may require you to pay a processing charge, courier cost, or paperwork.

Stealing private data and information

Hackers/Scammers will send emails, texts, or files with a fake URL/Link by the name of a bank, organisation, company, or social networking platform.

When you click on their URL/Link, you'll be sent to a page that looks just like the original. Actually, they want your personal, financial, or login account details like username, password, mobile number, credit card number, bank account number, email ID, etc. Once your identity is stolen, hackers may blackmail and harass you via cyberstalking. [iStock]

Update your bank account information urgently. You need to change your password." and "Unusual login attempt to your account. Change your password here, get your bank statement here, or anything similar.

Hacking: Hackers may gain unauthorized access to your computer system or server. This may happen if your network, hardware, or software is insecure.

Cybercriminals attack systems and networks to steal private data and information. They could steal, delete, or change important information on your system or server and then ask for money.

Many individuals fall victim to identity theft, the most prevalent cybercrime committed by fraudsters. Attackers may exploit your computer, website, or social media to steal or access your banking or financial information.

Once your identity is stolen...

Your identifying information, images, and videos may be sold to banking, financial, health, video streaming, social networking, online auction, and other firms. They may build false profiles using your identity and commit criminal acts.

Once your identity is taken, hackers may blackmail and harass you via cyberstalking. They may threaten, use violence, rape, or even kill. As a victim, you're constantly terrified and can't complete regular tasks. Sometimes blackmailers or stalkers ask for treasured items, loved ones, or money.

Social engineering is when attackers approach you by SMS, phone, email, or social networking site. They may give you a fake, harmful link or URL to trap you. Credit card, banking, and financial data may be stolen. As a customer service representative or buddy, people may reach you by email and chat.

Most females participate since it's simple to trap someone with their charming voice.

- Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton Canada