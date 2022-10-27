Kilimani, Lang'ata, Kasarani among areas KRA is collecting rent data

KRA Commissioner-General James Mburu. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is collecting rent data in several parts of Nairobi County.

In a notice issued by KRA, the exercise started on October 19, 2022 and will run until July 28, 2023.

The taxman will comb through several sub-counties including:

Kamukunji – Pangani, Ngara East, Ngara West, Eastleigh South, California, Eastleigh North and Eastleigh Airbase.

Kasarani – Kasarani Ward /Clay City Ward, Mwiki, Njiru and Ruai.

Embakasi East – Upper Savannah, Embakasi Ward, Mihang’o, Utawala and Lower Savannah.

Lang’ata – South B, South C and Lang’ata

Dagoretti North – Kileleshwa and Kileleshwa.

According to the Population and Housing Census 2019 carried out by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Nairobi County has the highest population in the country, with 4.3 million residents living in 1.4 million households.

Embakasi is the most populated area in Nairobi, according to KNBS. The area has a population of 988,808 people, with the male population standing at 492,476, and females at 496,270.

Most people in Embakasi reside in the informal settlements of Mukuru kwa Njenga, Kware, Pipeline, Tassia and the formal settlement of Imara Daima.

Kasarani is the second most-populated area in Nairobi with a population of 780,656, with a large number of the residents staying in Githurai.

Njiru area is also highly populated, with 318,809 females and 307,642 males. Njiru area consists of Dandora Phases One to Four, Mowlem, Kariobangi South and Saika.

Dagoretti hosts 434,208 people.

Tax expansion

KRA says the collection of rent data is part of its tax-base expansion programme.

The authority says it wants to ensure that more landlords pay taxes on rent income.

KRA collected Sh2.031 trillion in revenue for the Financial Year 2021/22, representing a 21.7 per cent growth, and the highest in its history.

It was also the first time in 14 years that the authority was exceeding its original target in revenue collection.

KRA attributed the revenue growth to improved tax compliance from taxpayers, who contributed to the collection of revenue surplus of Sh148.9 billion against the original target.