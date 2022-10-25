Premium

How time killed quest to cushion local millers from tax-free sugar

Business
 By Kamau Muthoni | Oct 25, 2022

40 tonnes of relief food from Kuwait was brought in by Kuwait Airforce plane at JKIA. The foods include rice, sugar, cooking oil, salt, milk and dates. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Time has killed a bid to cushion the struggling sugar industry from the onslaught by importers shipping duty-free sugar in the country.

This follows the High Court’s rejection of a plan to lock out duty-free sugar imports.

In a court battle meant to protect the local industry, High Court judge Hedwig Ong'udi declared that the case had been thrown out due to time-lapse.

In the case, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah argued that the government’s waiver dated October 4, 2017, allowing the importation of duty-free sugar by local millers was unfair and illegal for lack of consultation.

The judge also said Omtatah failed to include all individuals who imported sugar during the 2017 window. According to him, the notice was meant to cover a vessel that was already at the port of Mombasa.

"From the detailed response by the respondent, it is clear that a good number of Kenyans made use of the directions contained in the impugned gazette notice, and imported sugar which is no longer in the market.

"The petition has been overtaken by events. Any orders issued will not be affected by the circumstances. Having found that the petition is moot it would be immaterial considering the other issues raised in the petition,” said Justice Ong’udi. The court heard that duties imposed on sugar are intended to protect the struggling local industry from sugar produced cheaply elsewhere. Omtatah said the revenue generated from taxes collected ought to assist Kenyans to have a better life.

He said allowing the importation of duty-free sugar would complicate matters for the hundreds of thousands of sugarcane farmers and workers in local sugar factories. The senator, in his case against the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, further stated that there was no sugar shortage to warrant allowing duty-free sugar import.

The government did not set a limit on how much sugar was to be brought into the country, he added.

But Treasury PS Julius Muia said the directive to import sugar, milk, and maize was a result of a prolonged drought. Dr Muia said in late April and early May 2017, milk and sugar and sugar prices shot up.

Subsequently, various meetings were held and it was decided that sugar and milk powder were in short supply and would be imported duty-free to increase their availability and reduce prices.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
IMF wants Kenya to cut subsidies but support vulnerable families
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 7 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Auditor General queries delay in hiring Kenya Power CEO
By Brian Ngugi 8 hours ago
Financial Standard
Banks quietly relax rules for large cash deals amid loud silence by CBK
By Amos Wemanya 8 hours ago
Financial Standard
Renewable energy key to boosting agriculture
.

Latest Stories

Premium
How time killed quest to cushion local millers from tax-free sugar
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
9 minutes ago
Premium Countless holidays counterproductive
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
24 minutes ago
Premium Diesel, kerosene prices keep climbing and the worst may be yet to come
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hours ago
Premium Safaricom boss bullish on efforts to reform Fuliza
Financial Standard
By Dominic Omondi
2 hours ago
Premium IMF wants Kenya to cut subsidies but support vulnerable families
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 5 hours ago
Business
Premium IMF wants Kenya to cut subsidies but support vulnerable families
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi Oct. 24, 2022
Business
Premium How poor rains, high inputs may scuttle Ruto food security plan
By Macharia Kamau Oct. 24, 2022
Business
Electricity prices up for second month worsening cost of living
By Patrick Alushula Oct. 24, 2022
Business
Suppliers to wait longer as county bosses audit Sh153b pending bills

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.