How to improve employee loyalty

 By Tony Mutugi | Oct 19, 2022
Employee loyalty is important for a company. [istockphoto]

Competitive and appropriate compensation plan

To gain the loyalty of your employees, you must offer them competitive compensation, and it means providing a salary per the market conditions with perks and benefits.

Also, regular employee promotion increments are vital as well, and it shows a company's commitment to its workers, which helps build employee loyalty.

Hiring

One way to increase employee loyalty is to build a friendly working environment where workers are loyal to each other. In this, hiring through referrals goes a long way. So, you must have employee referral programmes.

Data published in Medium show that employee retention is 45 per cent in hires made through referrals than 20 per cent compared to other sources. This higher retention shows employee loyalty.

Contro

Give more control to the employees for their work. You must give your workers the authority and flexibility to make decisions, be creative in their problem-solving approach, flexible timing in remote workers with good work-from-home setup assistance, etc.

Transparency

Working in an uncertain environment creates stress in an office. So, employers must encourage a predictable working environment and follow transparency. It would help if you alerted the employees of your actions and decisions here.

It is also vital to let the workers know about new changes in advance.

Public recognition and appreciation

Rewards and recognition are vital for making employees feel appreciated and motivating them to work harder. This appreciation builds employee engagement, which adds to employee loyalty factors for top talents.

No micromanagement

Micromanagement is a sign of a lack of trust within the organization, and it shows your employees that you don't trust them enough to do their work. There must be faith in both parties to build a sound employer-employee relationship.

By micromanaging, you are also diminishing employee empowerment and job satisfaction levels. Avoiding this nosy practice will build trust and foster employee loyalty.

