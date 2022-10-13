Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset: Will it sell?

Business
 By AP | Oct 13, 2022
The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro headset sports high-resolution sensors that let people see mixed virtual and augmented reality in full colour. [iStockphoto]

Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse.”

The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro headset sports high-resolution sensors that let people see mixed virtual and augmented reality in full colour, as well as eye tracking and so-called “natural facial expressions” that mimic the wearer’s facial movements so their avatars appear natural when interacting with other avatars in virtual-reality environments.

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is in the midst of a corporate transformation that it says will take years to complete. It wants to evolve from a provider of social platforms to a dominant power in a nascent virtual-reality construct called the metaverse — sort of like the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described the metaverse as an immersive virtual environment, a place people can virtually “enter” rather than just staring at it on a screen. The company is investing billions in its metaverse plans that will likely take years to pay off.

VR headsets are already popular with some gamers, but Meta knows that won’t be enough to make the metaverse mainstream. As such, it’s setting office — and home office — workers in its sights.

“Meta is positioning the new Meta Quest Pro headset as an alternative to using a laptop,” said to Rolf Illenberger, founder and managing director of VRdirect, which builds VR environments for businesses. But he added that for businesses, operating in the virtual worlds of the metaverse is still “quite a stretch.”

Meta also announced that its metaverse avatars will soon have legs — an important detail that’s been missing since the avatars made their debut last year.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Ruto cargo order leaves South Sudan in catch-22 situation
.

Similar Articles

By The Conversation 15 hours ago
Real Estate
Five steps to manage a hike in interest rates
By Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago
Business
Premium Unga bill at Sh65b
By Standard Reporter 15 hours ago
Business
UNFPA, Standard Group to promote reproductive health and youth matters
.

Latest Stories

Exploit growing interest in local tourism
Opinion
By Kalangi Kiambati
41 minutes ago
Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset: Will it sell?
Business
By AP
1 hour ago
Premium Raila tears into Ruto's government over 'failed' flour and fuel promises
Business
By Judah Ben-Hur
3 hours ago
Premium How home ownership can trickle-down to the poor
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
7 hours ago
Premium The danger of mushrooming real estate companies
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
9 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Judah Ben-Hur 3 hours ago
Business
Premium Raila tears into Ruto's government over 'failed' flour and fuel promises
By Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago
Business
Premium Unga bill at Sh65b
By Standard Reporter 15 hours ago
Business
UNFPA, Standard Group to promote reproductive health and youth matters
By Brian Ngugi 22 hours ago
Business
Premium Tanzania gas supplier primed for Kenyan licence after Ruto Dar visit

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.