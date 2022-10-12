Tanzania gas supplier primed for Kenyan licence after Ruto Dar visit

Taifa’s entry into the Kenyan market promises a major disruption in the fast-growing and lucrative cooking gas supply chain. [Istockphoto]

Kenya's energy regulator has revealed it is considering giving a licence to Tanzanian firm Taifa Gas Investment to construct a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import and storage terminal in Mombasa.



The announcement comes after President William Ruto held bilateral talks with her Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu on Monday.



The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) told the Standard Business it would review afresh an application by Taifa Gas after an earlier undisclosed "shortcoming" saw the firm denied a licence.





The latest development points to a renewed push by the new Kenya Kwanza administration to improve trade ties between Kenya and Tanzania following a difficult period during the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli's reign because of his protectionist stance in dealing with other regional economies.



"We are the Nema (National Environment Management Authority) chief agent, so there were issues last time with their project, but we are ready to review their licence application," said Epra Director-General Daniel Kiptoo in an interview.



Standard Business could not immediately reach Taifa Gas for comment.



The firm, which is the largest LPG supplier in Tanzania, had earlier sent an environmental impact assessment study report to Nema for approval.



Taifa’s entry into the Kenyan market promises a major disruption in the fast-growing and lucrative cooking gas supply chain that is dominated by a few firms.



Unlike petroleum prices, cooking gas prices are not set by the regulator, giving dealers a free hand to set margins.



Private companies are keen to reap from the increased use of cooking gas in Kenya despite a lack of investments by the government in adequate storage facilities.



In Tanzania, the company currently sells a fully-filled six-kilogramme gas cylinder, together with grill and burner at Tsh40,000 (Sh2,010). Such prices in Kenya could disrupt the market.



Taifa Gas, formerly Mihan Gas, is one of the companies founded and controlled by billionaire Rostam Aziz, who was once the largest individual shareholder of mobile operator Vodacom’s operations in Tanzania.



Mr Aziz has interests in diverse sectors, including mining, port services, agriculture, media and an extensive real estate portfolio spread out in Tanzania, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The firm has 35 plants and storage facilities in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.



Taifa's entry into Kenya would take the battle for the LPG market to dominant firms like Proto Energy, associated with local Kenyan billionaire businessman Mohammed Jaffer. The company is the supplier of Pro Gas.



Proto earlier received regulatory approval to buy out Solutions East Africa, whose LPG products trade as SeaGas.



Taifa Gas' latest development comes on the back of the construction of a proposed gas pipeline from Tanzania in an effort to cut prices of cooking gas.



The Kenyan environmental watchdog earlier this year issued a gazette notice asking the public for comments on the proposed project that will be situated at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zones in Mombasa.



“The proposed plant is designed to store propane, butane and LPG mix of various grades for domestic, commercial and industrial use,” Nema had said.

The terminal project will have 12 LPG spheres, each with a capacity of 2,500 tonnes, adding up to 30,000 tonnes.



It will also have other facilities, including one bullet tank of 200 tonnes, a pump room, a fire-fighting system, driveway and truck parking facilities, a bulk loading area, an ablution block, a power control room and a weighbridge.



President Ruto on Monday said Kenya will construct a 600-kilometre pipeline that will import gas from the Mtwara plant in Tanzania.



The pipeline, whose cost is estimated at Sh132 billion ($1.1 billion), is part of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in natural gas transportation that former President Uhuru Kenyatta signed with Tanzanian President Suluhu in May last year.



Importation of gas from Tanzania will offer Kenya an alternative to lowering the cost of cooking gas, according to analysts.



“We will expedite the gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa and eventually to Nairobi so that we can use the resources that we have in our to lower energy tariffs both for commercial and domestic use in Kenya,” said Dr Ruto on Monday at a joint press briefing with President Suluhu in Dar es Saalam.