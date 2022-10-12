Jobs don't begin and end with Saudi Arabia

Getting a job as a young person is a complete nightmare. [iStockphoto]

For many young Kenyan graduates, moving to the Gulf to find jobs is a step towards a better life because they feel that their ambitions have become more distant due to Kenya's high unemployment rate.

What affects one's employment status in this era is one's youth, which is a transitional period from dependency to independence.

"When I was 25, I was in dire need of a job. When the opportunity arose in Saudi Arabia, I felt fortunate to fly to the Gulf and work as a housekeeper, even though this was not the kind of employment I had imagined. It wasn't easy," Joy Simiyu warned others as she returned to Kenya after a brief work period.

With the hashtag #BringBackDianaChepkemoi, which was trending on Twitter early last month, news of a young Saudi employee named Diana Chepkemoi being mistreated and neglected by her employer caught everyone's attention. She and a few other domestic workers had problems getting repatriated.

The Kenyan Foreign Ministry statistics state that 89 events, like the one mentioned above, resulted in the deaths of many domestic workers over the past two years.

As a result of the prevalence of physical, mental, and sexual abuse of its workers, Saudi Arabia has a bad rap when it comes to employment.

Sadly, for some reason, getting a job as a young person is a complete nightmare because graduates spend more time looking for positions at large corporations without a strategy or end in mind.

Data from the World Bank show that 5.7 per cent of Kenya's labour force was unemployed in 2021, up from 2.8 per cent in 2013. In terms of statistics, a subsequent analysis of World Bank data on young unemployment shows that Kenya has had the highest rate of unemployed youth in East Africa in recent years.

A generation that has lost all hope of finding work is a burden on the society in which they live. It is crucial to comprehend that youth may be the answer to the unemployment crisis, not the other way around.

Young graduates are unaware of the numerous options in new industries, such as RPO firms that deal with recruitment.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Companies (RPO) are where an employer hires an external service provider to handle all recruiting efforts.

RPO industries provide exceptional staffing solutions tailored to their unique requirements. The finest calibre personnel is available to meet the strict standards in recruitment. Thanks to a young imaginative recruiter who knows what works.

There are several available roles to consider in the RPO industry, and the secret is landing a perfect and legit RPO job.

Here are a few tips for landing your preferred RPO job;

Set and establish your career goals, research the company, title, and salary, network, visit the company's website, customize and update your CV, have a robust digital presence, and track your application.

It is an excellent opportunity for youths to quickly and efficiently gain talent exploration knowledge and boost their creativity in the best work culture.

Young people must therefore be equally open-minded to vast work industries in the job market.

Written by Noela Toywa (pictured), the Communications and Lead Sourcing Expert at VIZX International.