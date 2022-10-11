President Ruto: We'll add 10 more companies to NSE in next 12 months

President William Ruto has said that the government is keen on expanding the composition of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), projecting that ten more companies would join the NSE by October 2023.
Speaking on Tuesday, October 11 at the NSE office in Westlands, Nairobi, President Ruto said the listing of ten more companies to the bourse would present an opportunity for more Kenyans to hold shares and improve their economic wellbeing.
The Head of State said he’s “looking forward to a situation where many Kenyans would be trading at the NSE, including boda boda operators and mama mbogas”.
“I’m looking forward to the time when a boda boda operator or a mama mboga will be in a position to trade at the NSE using their phones as they wait to serve their next customers. This would be better than gambling,” he said.
The president said when public companies do well in the NSE, the government stands a great chance of getting capital from the bond market.