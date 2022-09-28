Climate-focused youth enterprises targeted with Sh12 million in grants

The challenge seeks to boost sustainable job creation through support for entrepreneurship and youth-led innovation. [iStockphoto]

African Development Bank (AfDB) and think tanks Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) and Climate Investment Funds (CIF) are targeting 20 local youth-led enterprises with more than Sh12 million in grant funding.

This is after the African Youth Adaptation Solutions Challenge (Youth Adapt) recently opened for applications until October 14 this year.

Coming as part of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP), GCA further noted the challenge seeks to boost sustainable job creation through support for entrepreneurship and youth-led innovation in climate change adaptation and resilience across Africa.

“The Global Centre on Adaptation and the African Development Bank Group are jointly implementing AAP aimed at mobilising Sh3 trillion (25 billion dollars) to accelerate climate change adaptation actions across Africa," said GCA.

The challenge will support up to 20 winners, 50 per cent of whom are women with an emphasis on digital solutions to climate change adaptation and resilience building across sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, waste management, and environment, among others.

50 applicants aged between 15 and 35 years are targeted for shortlisting and besides the grant funding will also receive mentorship and coaching. "The enterprise must have been operational for at least two years, and generated income for at least two years."

Last year, Kenya’s Carolyne Mwangi of Kimplanter Seedlings made up the list of winners with her company in the business of producing drought-resistant seedlings for both subsistence and commercial use.

Eric Bosire whose firm Irri Hub supplies and installs climate-smart irrigation technology powered by green energy solutions including solar energy also won.