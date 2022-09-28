Climate-focused youth enterprises targeted with Sh12 million in grants

Enterprise
 By Moses Omusolo | Sep 28, 2022
 The challenge seeks to boost sustainable job creation through support for entrepreneurship and youth-led innovation. [iStockphoto]

African Development Bank (AfDB) and think tanks Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) and Climate Investment Funds (CIF) are targeting 20 local youth-led enterprises with more than Sh12 million in grant funding.

This is after the African Youth Adaptation Solutions Challenge (Youth Adapt) recently opened for applications until October 14 this year.

Coming as part of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP), GCA further noted the challenge seeks to boost sustainable job creation through support for entrepreneurship and youth-led innovation in climate change adaptation and resilience across Africa. 

“The Global Centre on Adaptation and the African Development Bank Group are jointly implementing AAP aimed at mobilising Sh3 trillion (25 billion dollars) to accelerate climate change adaptation actions across Africa," said GCA.

The challenge will support up to 20 winners, 50 per cent of whom are women with an emphasis on digital solutions to climate change adaptation and resilience building across sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, waste management, and environment, among others.

50 applicants aged between 15 and 35 years are targeted for shortlisting and besides the grant funding will also receive mentorship and coaching. "The enterprise must have been operational for at least two years, and generated income for at least two years."

Last year, Kenya’s Carolyne Mwangi of Kimplanter Seedlings made up the list of winners with her company in the business of producing drought-resistant seedlings for both subsistence and commercial use.

Eric Bosire whose firm Irri Hub supplies and installs climate-smart irrigation technology powered by green energy solutions including solar energy also won.

Related Topics
Previous article
Ruto moves to actualise pet campaign agenda by creating ministry to cater for 'hustlers'
Next article
Is the golden age of hustlers finally here?
.

Similar Articles

By Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Business
Kenya Power to purchase electric cars, to phase out fossil-powered cars
By Patrick Vidija 16 hours ago
Business
Kenya's John Musunga to replace Magunda as CEO Guinness Nigeria
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja 16 hours ago
Business
William Ruto's order on port takes effect, impact not yet felt
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Company collapse drove us to build our tech start-up
Enterprise
By Enterprise Reporter
46 minutes ago
Mawingu eyes bigger slice of broadband market
Enterprise
By Frankline Sunday
52 minutes ago
21-year-old makes waves in fintech
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hour ago
Is the golden age of hustlers finally here?
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Climate-focused youth enterprises targeted with Sh12 million in grants
Enterprise
By Moses Omusolo
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Enterprise Reporter 46 minutes ago
Enterprise
Premium Company collapse drove us to build our tech start-up
By Frankline Sunday 52 minutes ago
Enterprise
Mawingu eyes bigger slice of broadband market
By Esther Dianah 1 hour ago
Enterprise
21-year-old makes waves in fintech
By XN Iraki 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Is the golden age of hustlers finally here?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.