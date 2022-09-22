Residents' lobby eyes technology to improve neighbourhood security

Real Estate
 By James Wanzala | Sep 22, 2022
KARA CEO Henry Ochieng and Opticom CEO Tim Chege after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU). [James Wanzala, Standard]

The Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (Kara) has partnered with security solutions firm Opticom to improve neighbourhood security using technology. 

Under the partnership, Kara and Opticom agreed to cooperate and build synergy in understanding the security needs of urban residents and their available options.

The partnership also aims to create public platforms for direct engagement between residents' associations and key security sector stakeholders. It will further facilitate the development of security management strategies and operational plans aimed at reducing crime, preventing accidents, injuries and anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last week, Kara chief executive officer Henry Ochieng said the MoU provides a framework for cooperation between the two organisations in regard to leveraging technology to address safety and security challenges in the neighbourhoods.

“Technology offers a huge opportunity to enhance the quality of life in neighbourhoods across the country. This partnership opens the door for co-creating solutions that will effectively address security challenges faced by resident associations and by extension Kenya. We will capitalise on our respective strengths to promote optimal and sustainable security solutions for our members," said Mr Ochieng.

Opticom chief executive Tim Chege welcomed the partnership and said the company was willing to collaborate with KARA to provide integrated security solutions to its members.

“Opticom welcomes this partnership as it will enable us to have structured and effective engagement with residents across various neighbourhoods in Kenya and effectively respond to their concerns. Our focus is to improve safety and security in the communities through a range of integrated security solutions and to promote crime prevention through environmental design principles," he said. 

