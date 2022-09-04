Ex-Microsoft Kenya boss named head of firm's Africa unit

Microsoft has named veteran and Africa expert Kunle Awosika as the new Managing Director of the Africa Transformation Office (ATO). [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Microsoft has named Kunle Awosika as the new Managing Director of its Africa Transformation Office (ATO).

ATO is Microsoft‘s subsidiary charged with driving digital transformation initiatives across the continent.

Mr Awosika succeeds Wael Elkabbany, who has been appointed head of Microsoft's Africa Regional Cluster.

He has over 22 years of experience working in multiple countries across the continent.

Mr Awosika has held several positions at Microsoft, including director of enterprise business and country manager Kenya, as well as director of small and medium corporates, and emerging markets.

He was also one of three pioneer team members of Microsoft's Nigeria office.

Mr Awosika is credited with the introduction of different transformational technology opportunities to a wide range of organisations in both the public and private sectors, enabling them to unlock significant value for the tech giant.

Digital goods

He said he would bring his experience in multiple African markets to the new role.

“I am passionate about the potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world. I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential,” said Mr Awosika.

While welcoming him to the new role, his predecessor, Mr Elkabbany, said: “With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, Kunle Awosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent.”