Premium

What hay delivery can teach us about markets

Enterprise
 By XN Iraki | Aug 30, 2022

The drought that has hit the country in the last year yielded some interesting innovations. Bales of fodder either grass or rice husks were brought to farmers‘ doorsteps. The price went as high as Sh300 a bale.

I know this fact because I bought some. Why not apply the same concept to human food? Home deliveries accelerated with the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and were usually for packaged products like rice or cooking fat. Fresh produce is yet to take root.

Why must we go to the supermarkets or kiosks? [iStockphoto]

Lots of Kenyans do not have fridges. You have to pick fresh produce like sukuma wiki (kales) or milk daily. What if someone had a mobile kiosk to bring vegetables to our doorsteps? 

Why must we go to the supermarkets or kiosks? With digitalisation and the rise of e-commerce, families can easily place their orders.

Think of the growing number of the elderly who would still want to shop but avoid going to markets because of reasons such as bad weather or traffic. We have been too fixed on the youth bulge that the growing population of the elderly escapes our thinking. 

Would gated communities not be such good markets for such delivery? Such food would be cheaper and with shorter supply chains. 

We could even pre-chop sukuma wiki, cabbages and potatoes, among other vegetables to make life easier for the customers. We have such, “mobile kiosks” in countries like Japan that serve the elderly who use this window of collecting their supplies to catch up with colleagues. 

This model could work because farmers‘ markets are not well developed. How many of you have visited Nairobi's Wakulima Market? How many such markets are there in Kenya with ample parking and sanitary facilities? Does that include Soko Mjinga and Soko Mpya along the Nairobi - Naivasha Road? 

I would love to wait for a van to deliver my fresh milk, cabbages, fish, sukuma wiki, mutton, nduma (arrow roots), sugar cane and any other foodstuffs at my door. And in future, this will be connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) to pre-order for me. 

If we can do that for fodder, why not for ourselves? Technology and infrastructure exist, but only our will is missing. We should stop seeing the market as a physical place that we must visit.  The market can come to us. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Why is money so confusing?
Next article
Fund for start-ups with climate resilience projects
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 10 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Fuel: Why retail fuel prices will stay high even as crude oil costs drop
By Sean Wasonga 16 hours ago
Opinion
Industries should prioritise technology to fight cyber threats
By Macharia Kamau 16 hours ago
Business
Local power meter suppliers ask for fair deals
.

Latest Stories

Premium
What hay delivery can teach us about markets
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Why is money so confusing?
Dr Pesa
By Associated Press
3 hours ago
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Sci & Tech
By Associated Press
4 hours ago
Premium Japan and China lead in financing Kenya's projects
Financial Standard
By Frankline Sunday
9 hours ago
Premium KCB honcho Paul Russo: How I'm writing the next chapter for the bank
Financial Standard
By Dominic Omondi
9 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 6 days ago
Enterprise
Premium Why small businesses struggle to advertise
By Wainaina Wambu 6 days ago
Enterprise
Premium Teeing off and dealing: There's more to golf than clubs and balls
By XN Iraki 6 days ago
Enterprise
The hard reality about old money and old wealth
By Graham Kajilwa 6 days ago
Enterprise
Mergers: How small businesses survived pandemic

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.