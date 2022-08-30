Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

Sci & Tech
By Associated Press | Aug 30, 2022
Caption

Elon Musk’s legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter’s whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Musk’s case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — received a subpoena Saturday from Musk’s team, according to Zatko’s lawyer and court records.

The billionaire Tesla CEO has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts — and that he shouldn’t have to consummate the deal as a result.

Zatko’s whistleblower complaint to U.S. officials alleging Twitter misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — might play into Musk’s hands in an upcoming trial scheduled for Oct. 17 in Delaware.

Zatko served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year.

Related Topics
Previous article
Local power meter suppliers ask for fair deals
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 13 hours ago
Business
Local power meter suppliers ask for fair deals
By Dominic Omondi 18 hours ago
Business
Premium Safaricom consortium starts operations in Ethiopia
By Collins Kweyu 1 day ago
Business
Governor Sakaja kicks out KRA from revenue collection role
.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Sci & Tech
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
Premium Japan and China lead in financing Kenya's projects
Financial Standard
By Frankline Sunday
6 hours ago
Premium KCB honcho Paul Russo: How I'm writing the next chapter for the bank
Financial Standard
By Dominic Omondi
6 hours ago
Premium How operators of digitally-hailed taxis are dodging high commissions
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
6 hours ago
Premium Fuel: Why retail fuel prices will stay high even as crude oil costs drop
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
7 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By AP 2 days ago
Sci & Tech
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
By AP 11 days ago
Sci & Tech
Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says
By Boniface Mithika 17 days ago
Sci & Tech
Premium How to make money from video games
By Sara Okuoro 18 days ago
Sci & Tech
Ride-hailing business and the offline trip menace

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.