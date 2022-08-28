Don't hide from your boss unless you are the firm's finest employee

A frustrated employee frowns as she brainstorms project ideas. [Getty Images]

In every football team, there is that player whom every fan knows. Some are famous for their skills, others for their attitude.

Yet others gain recognition for their lifestyles, dressing and other reasons not related to football.

Office dynamics are not any different. There is an employee who is the darling of the firm because they radiate energy that ripples through the place and keeps everyone happy.

There is that employee who is flashy and trendy, and then there is the annoying one. There is also that quiet genius whose abilities mesmerise everyone.

Given a choice, would you rather be the employee who is loud and known to all and sundry in the place or are you going to be the quiet one hiding behind the shadows and getting work done?

Are you the one the boss knows by name or are you the mysterious one whose face barely registers in their memory?

Faith Kosilbet, a human resource manager, says what mainly helps employees in a company to stay visible to the hierarchy is their performance.

While an outgoing employee will be easily noticeable, the bosses will be keener on identifying an employee whose performance betters the company’s fortunes.

“You might not be outgoing, but your performance will certainly have you seen,” she says. “The boss knows which employee delivers what, and not because that employee is easily seen, in most cases.”

Colleagues also know who is capable of what. Those who deliver both quality and quantity cannot stay in the shadows for long.

Ms Kosilbet says that employees whose output is average could benefit from being outgoing, as they are known for their social skills and will be easily remembered by their seniors.

“You see, if the boss knows you, then there is a chance that you will be among the people in their mind if something comes up,” she says.

“If you are not one of the most outstanding people in business, then you might have some necessary boost by being sociable, and that may make you more visible.”

Special projects

An article in Harvard Business Review (HBR) shows employees who show a commitment to the betterment of their workplaces and their companies easily attract the attention of their bosses at work.

“This could mean taking courses that support the work you are doing or reading texts in the areas you want to master. Another way to show commitment to growth is to tell your boss that you’re interested in taking on special projects, ones that will both help the company reach its goals and provide you with an opportunity to stretch yourself,” the site notes.

This may mean that one is already making themselves visible to their bosses, and the bosses are not acknowledging such an employee’s work purely from the quality they can give.

The article also says that an employee who puts the improvement of the collective, without necessarily making it seem that the main focus is on their self-development, easily attracts their managers’ attention and recognition.

“While the voice of ambition may be telling you to focus on your own success, senior leadership notices those who work collaboratively and support others. They recognise that the greatest opportunity for success lies in a team working well together,” it says.

But a mastery of the roles that one should play in the company is the easiest way to get into your bosses’ good books, HBR says. The company treats such an employee as an asset, almost irreplaceable.

“Once you commit to something, commit to doing it well. When opportunities arise, execs are looking for someone with a good track record of getting the job done and bringing in positive results. This means your name needs to be associated with good work. Those who can take on small projects and hit a home run are more likely to be asked to take on bigger projects later,” the article notes.

“Whatever part of the business you own, small or large, you have to know it inside out, and be ready to discuss the performance metrics and business analytics that matter most (revenue, profit and loss).

You want to have a good idea of where you stand within the larger organisation, especially in moments when all eyes are on you—such as presentations, meetings or project reports.

When you can prove the value of your contributions, you can also prove the value of your worth as an employee and team member.” Those who are good at what they do should not, however, be comfortable lurking in the shadows.

While some companies are founded purely on communication and their success pegged on how well employees are able to engage with customers, others are not quite the same.

However, an employee who is able to hold conversations will be picked over one who would rather work in silence, especially where the performance of the two is the same.

HBR also suggests that workers who can take on new tasks, and volunteer when challenges come up, are loved by the company’s top managers.

They show a willingness to use their best skills to help the company grow and to solve problems.

They do not hesitate to venture into new territories for the company’s benefit, and bosses may be happy to reward them.

“If you see an area where you believe you can be an asset to the company and support strategic initiatives, ask to participate. Explain why you believe you can make a valuable contribution as well as what you will gain from the opportunity. Your boss and boss’ manager want to put you in a spot where you can do the most. Sometimes you’ve got to identify where that is and ask for it,” the article notes.

If you are among the employees who fear being known by their bosses, you need to change that school of thought.