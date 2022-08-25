Steve Job's computer

Business
 By AP | Aug 25, 2022
This image provided by Boston-based RR Auction, shows an authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s that a Bay Area collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, made the winning $677,196 (Sh81m) bid on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the auctioneer said. The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement. (RR Auction via AP)

An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000  (Sh81m).

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

Holy grail

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Related Topics
Previous article
Auction fears as bank borrowers default Sh88b in six months
.

Similar Articles

By Dominic Omondi 13 hours ago
Business
KCB half-year profit up 28pc to Sh19.6 billion
By Macharia Kamau 13 hours ago
Business
KQ cuts loss to Sh9.9 billion, held back by high fuel costs
By Moses Omusolo 19 hours ago
Business
Kenya tea exports fall 28 per cent over Ukraine war
.

Latest Stories

Steve Job's computer
Business
By AP
59 minutes ago
Auction fears as bank borrowers default Sh88b in six months
Business
By Patrick Alushula
2 hours ago
Premium How Uhuru Kenyatta is a blessing to mortgage financing
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
6 hours ago
A life of luxury in the world's skinniest skyscraper
Real Estate
By AP
13 hours ago
Gilgil, Molo municipality status timely
Real Estate
By Simon Thomas
13 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Patrick Alushula 2 hours ago
Business
Auction fears as bank borrowers default Sh88b in six months
By Dominic Omondi 13 hours ago
Business
KCB half-year profit up 28pc to Sh19.6 billion
By Macharia Kamau 13 hours ago
Business
KQ cuts loss to Sh9.9 billion, held back by high fuel costs
By Moses Omusolo 19 hours ago
Business
Kenya tea exports fall 28 per cent over Ukraine war

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.