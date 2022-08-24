Safaricom appoints Cynthia Karuri new Chief Enterprise Officer

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Aug 24, 2022
Cynthia Karuri takes over as Safaricom's Chief Enterprise Officer. [Source: Safaricom, Twitter]

Safaricom has appointed Cynthia Karuri as its Chief Enterprise Officer effective September 1, 2022.

According to a tweet by Safaricom on Wednesday, August 24, Karuri is set to replace Kris Senanu who exited in May this year.

Previously, she was the Senior Director, Enterprise Mobile and IoT Technologies at American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T Inc.), a position she held since 2019.

Her career at AT&T Inc. spanned 19 years, having held various management and leadership roles.

“With over 20 years’ experience in the Telecommunications sector, Cynthia has a wealth of knowledge in various crafts, including Business Strategy, Industrial IoT, Enterprise Technology Solutions, Executive Advisory & Decision Support, Operational Excellence & Process Reengineering,” Safaricom tweeted.

