Competition Authority of Kenya approves Maanzoni Lodge's acquisition of Nairobi's 680 Hotel

Business
 By Frankline Sunday | Aug 23, 2022
Nairobi's 680 Hotel: The Competition Authority of Kenya has approved its acquisition by Maanzoni Lodge and entrepreneur Chris Musau. [Standard]

 The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has approved the acquisition of Nairobi's 680 Hotel by Maanzoni Lodge and hospitality magnate Christopher Musau.
The move opens a new chapter for the three-star 680 Hotel that sits on 0.7 acres off Kenyatta Avenue and has, for decades, been a prime fixture in Nairobi's central business district.  
The total cost of the transaction has not been revealed, but CAK indicated that the combined assets of the two parties last year stood at more than Sh1 billion.
"The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of the entire issued share capital in Mintea Corp (the target’s parent company) and in Mayhouse (the target) by Maanzoni Lodge Ltd and Christopher Musyoka Musau, resulting in change of control," explained CAK in the notice.
The sale comes four years after UK property dealer Knight Frank began receiving bids for the sale of the Sentrim Hotel portfolio whose holdings include the 680 Hotel and Hotel Boulevard establishments in Nairobi.
The firm also owns the Royal Castle Hotel in Mombasa as well as tented camps and lodges under the Sentrim brand in Elementaita, Amboseli, Maasai Mara, Samburu and Tsavo National parks.
In the recently approved merger, Mr Musau, who owns Maanzoni Lodge, will acquire the entire issued share capital of Mayhouse Ltd which operates the Hotel 680 brand name and leases office and commercial space.  
Manzooni Lodge sits on 28 acres off the Nairobi-Mombasa highway and has grown from just 64 rooms during its official opening in 2011 to more than 360 rooms.
Mr Musau was appointed chairman of the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers in 2015 and has indicated in the past that he is looking to expand the Maanzoni brand into other counties and capitalise on conference tourism.
The latest transaction comes when the country's hospitality industry is undergoing significant realignments as operators adjust to the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Several hotels and tour agencies have closed their doors indefinitely, while others have been bought.
Investors have also scaled down construction of new establishments that were expected to come on stream in the past two years, but were derailed by the pandemic.
CAK also recently approved the acquisition of Golden Jubilee Ltd which owns and operates Upper Hill's four-star Crowne Plaza Hotel.   
"The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of all of the issued shares in Golden Jubilee Ltd by Falcon NBO," said CAK in a separate regulatory filing.
"The acquirer's parent company is a fund focused on the hospitality sector within sub-Saharan Africa but with no presence in Kenya," said the regulator.
"Whereas the parties are in the same line of business, their activities do not directly overlap locally."

Related Topics
Previous article
Safaricom to close its Two Rivers Mall retail centre
Next article
Why small businesses struggle to advertise
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 23 hours ago
Business
Kenya trails Uganda in power loss management
By Dominic Omondi 23 hours ago
Business
Pressure on shilling as cash in dollar accounts surges to Sh892b
By XN Iraki 23 hours ago
Financial Standard
If only Kenya were one giant supermarket
.

Latest Stories

Safaricom to close its Two Rivers Mall retail centre
Business
By George Maringa
5 hours ago
Maanzoni Lodge gets greenlight to acquire 680 Hotel
Business
By Frankline Sunday
11 hours ago
Would you rock Doja Cat's new no-eyebrow look?
Trendsetters
By Peris Wambugu
11 hours ago
Premium Asset sale spree exposes Telkom Kenya to hostile takeover
Financial Standard
By Frankline Sunday
17 hours ago
China waives interest-free loans for 17 African countries
Business
By George Maringa
17 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By George Maringa 5 hours ago
Business
Safaricom to close its Two Rivers Mall retail centre
By George Maringa 17 hours ago
Business
China waives interest-free loans for 17 African countries
By Macharia Kamau 23 hours ago
Business
Kenya trails Uganda in power loss management
By Dominic Omondi 23 hours ago
Business
Pressure on shilling as cash in dollar accounts surges to Sh892b

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.