Four Kenyan entrepreneurs in race to win Jack Ma's Sh178.5m innovative prize

Enterprise
 By Moses Omusolo | Aug 03, 2022
Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris, 2019. [AP Photo]

Four local technology entrepreneurs are training their guns on making Kenya proud by winning a sizeable share of the Jack Ma Foundation’s Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize come October this year.

With over 21,000 entrants from the continent, there was a 20 per cent increase in applications from Central Africa, accounting for nine per cent, Southern Africa (17 per cent), while East Africa and West Africa accounted for 17 per cent and 43 per cent of all applications respectively.

ABH aims to identify, support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their local communities, working to solve the most pressing problems, and building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.

Every year, ten finalists are selected to compete in the ABH grand finale pitch competition and participate in a TV Show that will be broadcast online and across. The finalists compete for a share of Sh178.5 million ($1.5 million) in grant money.

On-demand e-commerce and delivery platform Gobeba co-founders Lesley Mbogo and Lucy Odiwa of WomenChoice Industries, a social enterprise that manufactures and distributes low-cost menstrual hygiene products for girls have made it into the top 50 finalists of ABH Prize.

Samuel Rigu Safi, co-founder and CEO of Safi Organics, a local for-profit company that produces and sells organic fertiliser is also on the lineup for the top prize.

Tesh Mbaabu of MarketForce Technologies, a B2B platform that facilitates the retail distribution of consumer goods and digital financial services in Africa is also a man to watch from Kenya.

Africa’s Business Heroes Head of Partnerships and Programmes Zahra Baitie-Boateng noted that the top contestants of the ABH 2022 competition show what great potential and talent exists in Africa.

“We are looking forward to spotlighting them and giving them the support they need to grow and generate a positive impact for both their businesses and the communities they serve,” she added.

The top 50 finalists of ABH 2022 recently participated in a virtual boot camp in preparation for their next round of interviews.

Related Topics
Previous article
A letter from Navakholo, Kakamega's famous town
Next article
KCB enters DRC by acquiring a local bank
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Hoteliers eye higher bed occupancy despite polls
By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Land prices in satellite towns hit record high, shows report
By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Investors scramble for a piece of Nanyuki's tourism circuit land
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Want to grow avocado? What you need to know
Money & Market
By Jeniffer Anyango
3 hours ago
How task automation plays out in the workplace
Work Life
By Tony Mutugi
4 hours ago
CEO of firms maintain positive business outlook ahead of polls
Business
By Dominic Omondi
18 hours ago
Premium Chase Bank directors, auditors fined Sh36m for botched bond
Business
By Frankline Sunday
1 day ago
Premium How used clothes became part of Africa's creative economy, fashion sense
Business
By The Conversation
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Wainaina Wambu 2 days ago
Enterprise
Premium How mkototeni idea birthed an e-mobility firm
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
Enterprise
Premium Why being informal hinders business growth
By XN Iraki 2 days ago
Enterprise
A letter from Navakholo, Kakamega's famous town
By Moses Omusolo 2 days ago
Enterprise
Kenya-based business accelerator helps 2,000 entrepreneurs scale up

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.