A letter from Navakholo, Kakamega's famous town

Enterprise
 By XN Iraki | Aug 03, 2022
A section of Navakholo town. [XN Iraki, Standard]

Some towns are more famous than their sizes, either in building height or acreage.

Navakholo is one of them.

Last week, on a visit to Kakamega County, I paid a visit to this town, about 30km from Kakamega town on the way to Bungoma.

I was told you either take a taxi or boda boda. I took a taxi. After a few kilometres, next to Shikoti, the tarmac ended and it was a rough road to Navakholo. After about 40 minutes I was in the small town.

I asked the taxi driver why the small town is famous; witches in the past. I did not want more details. He explained to me that most towns in western Kenya have big names but are small.

Navakholo looked like a small tired town, like those of Murang’a.

A few shops, and old buildings selling merchandise, foodstuffs and plenty of boda bodas. There is a new storey building, maybe a sign of renewal.

Driving around for a few minutes, there was nothing much to see. I should have taken tea but was in a hurry. The building canopies were supported, more like those in Uganda or Rwanda.

On the way to and back, I notice the bicycle still liveth but motorbikes have largely taken over.

Plenty of economic activities. There was maize, cassava, sugar cane, bananas and a few other crops.

Mud is still used in architecture but bricks are big with some on sale by the roadside.

Like other towns, once you leave Kakamega, it becomes rural very quickly.

The taxi driver told me devolution is working but politicians never keep promises on fixing roads.

Why are there empty pieces of land? I asked. Lots of people have left for cities. Sad because without a workforce and brains, devolution is not enough to catalyse growth in the rural areas.

The road from Kakamega to Navakholo gave me an insight into this region with courteous people.

The weather is great and the level of education high going by the number of private schools, bookshops and even a building near Kakamega town called BODMAS.

What’s the missing link? Maybe good roads and what Nairobi and other cities have in plenty but rural areas can’t get: newcomers or diversity. While anyone can buy land and settle in Nairobi, bringing money and new ideas, it might not be that easy for Navakholo. But a good road could change all that.

Next time, I will go deeper into this region and understand rural economics, away from textbooks.

Are you from Navakholo? What did I miss out?

Big stones on the roadside used as billboards by politicians? 

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Why being informal hinders business growth
Next article
KCB enters DRC by acquiring a local bank
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Hoteliers eye higher bed occupancy despite polls
By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Land prices in satellite towns hit record high, shows report
By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Investors scramble for a piece of Nanyuki's tourism circuit land
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Want to grow avocado? What you need to know
Money & Market
By Jeniffer Anyango
3 hours ago
How task automation plays out in the workplace
Work Life
By Tony Mutugi
4 hours ago
CEO of firms maintain positive business outlook ahead of polls
Business
By Dominic Omondi
18 hours ago
Premium Chase Bank directors, auditors fined Sh36m for botched bond
Business
By Frankline Sunday
1 day ago
Premium How used clothes became part of Africa's creative economy, fashion sense
Business
By The Conversation
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Wainaina Wambu 2 days ago
Enterprise
Premium How mkototeni idea birthed an e-mobility firm
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
Enterprise
Premium Why being informal hinders business growth
By Moses Omusolo 2 days ago
Enterprise
Four Kenyan entrepreneurs in race to win Jack Ma's Sh178.5m innovative prize
By Moses Omusolo 2 days ago
Enterprise
Kenya-based business accelerator helps 2,000 entrepreneurs scale up

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.