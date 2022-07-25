Mary Moraa claims Kenya's last medal at World Athletics Championships after finishing third in women's 800m

Athletics
By Odero Charles | Jul 25th 2022

Athing Mu of USA [AP]

Kenya's Mary Moraa on Monday morning claimed bronze in the women's 800m after finishing third  behind Athing Mu of USA and Kelly Hodgkingson of Great Britain at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Athing Mu,20, took up the running with 300m to go but Hodgkinson, also second behind her in the Tokyo Olympics, went with her and when the American drifted slightly wide coming into the home straight, the Briton, also 20, squeezed into the gap and looked set to go past.

Hodgkinson cut inside to start the final 100 meters, but she only held the lead for a moment as Mu retook the lead and sprinted to the finish line.

Mu, who became the first American woman to win the 800m world championship title, an event that has been contested since 1983, passed the line in a world lead time of 1:56.30, with Hodgkinson second in 1:56.38.

There was also a personal best for bronze medallist Moraa who finished the race in 1:56.71 to claim Kenya's last medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Bronze medallist Moraa [Twitter]

Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, who led the pack going into the final lap, finished fourth in 1:57.02.

After claiming the bronze, Moraa said: "This is a very special achievement for me and my village. The race was tough but I tried to push myself to finish like this. I gained my limits like 200m to go and I saw the girls in front of me.

"But then I decided to close the gap and to move forward. Like 100m to go, they tried to push hard but I also did it. I pushed myself until the finish to take bronze and I am so happy about it."

On her part, Athing Mu, who  is now the Olympic and world champion at that distanc, said she struggled in capturing gold in the 800, busting through the two laps in 1:56.30 — a .08 margin over Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson.

“I’m just glad I could make it to the line and finish the race,” she said. “And thank God I won gold.”

 

.

