Inside Anyang' Nyong'o 62-page manifesto for Kisumu

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his deputy Mathews Owili during the launch of Nyong'o's manifesto at Citam Kisumu. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Revitalising agriculture for food security and ensuring a healthy population living in a clean environment are at the top of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s agenda for Kisumu County as contained in an ambitious 62-page manifesto.

This comes as the county chief, who is hoping to convince voters to back him for a second term, took stock of his achievements and claimed to have delivered all the promises he pledged in 2017.

In his latest efforts, the governor has outlined a 10-point development agenda with a focus on key sectors he believes he needs to address should he clinch another term.

On top of his agenda is the expansion of land under agricultural production as he moves to address Kisumu county’s food dependence on neighbouring counties.

He also plans to revamp rice production and inject Sh260 million in fish farming.

The governor has further pledged to accelerate the growth of the dairy industry by operationalising the Sh132 million Kisumu Dairy Development Center (KDDC) in Muhoroni.

In health and sanitation, Nyong’o, who burst into Prosperity House in 2017 as a reformist, has vowed to transform Kisumu County Hospital into a evel Five facility with state-of-the-art equipment. Completion of the construction of a cancer center at the region’s largest referral facility, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), also tops the list of his in-tray.

The governor said he has thrust the county on a development trajectory, and for the last five years has been building back better.

“My vision for this county is a prosperous county where every citizen enjoys a decent life and holds the hope of a bright future for the current generation and generations to come,” said Nyong’o.

The governor was speaking during the launch of his manifesto, where he said he is consolidating the gains made and initiating new programmes and projects.

“When I took office as the second governor in 2017, I found this a county in tatters. This county is home to Kenya’s third largest city left a lot to be desired as a growing modern city. The city was dirty with uncollected garbage and lacked many facilities needed by its first growing population,” he said.

Adding that: “My vision, however was to build a city that would stop walking with chicken and start flying with eagles.”