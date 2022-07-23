Hockey: Gilly Okumu to captain Kenya at Commonwealth Games

Captain Gilly Okumu in Africa Cup of Nations Test match against Uganda at Sikh Union on Sunday, March 21, 2021. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Strathmore University Scorpions striker Gilly Okumu will captain the national women’s hockey team at the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Okumu who has been instrumental in Scorpions perfect start to the now paused Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League will take over from Rhoda Kuira who failed to make the cut of 18-players.

Strathmore are currently top of the standings with 12 points after winning all their opening four matches of the 2022 season.

Okumu together with 17-other players and five officials are set to depart Friday night for Birmingham.

Kenya are in Group B alongside defending champions New Zealand, 2014 winners Australia, Scotland and South Africa. Group A has India, Canada, Wales, Ghana and England.

They will kick off their campaign on July 29 against New Zealand, before taking on Australia the following day.

Kenya will then battle Scotland on August 1 before they complete their group matches with a clash against African giants South Africa on August 2.

The top two teams in each pool will qualify for the semi-final.

Kenya were awarded a berth through the re-allocation of returned qualification slots from the teams placed higher in the FIH World ranking teams who opted not to come,

Kenya national women’s hockey squad

Goalkeepers: Quinter Okore, Millicent Adhiambo

Defenders: Beatrice Mbugua, Lynn Mumbi, Vivian Onyango, Joan Anjao

Midfielders: Maureen Owiti ,Flavian Mutiva, Caroline Guchu, Tamunai Kipsang

Forwards: Maureen Okumu, Alice Owiti, Eleanor Chebet, Gilly Okumu, Jeriah Onsare Nichole Odhiambo, Akoth Bwire, Naomi Kemunto