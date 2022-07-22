Gideon Mung'aro pledges to transform troubled health sector in his first 100 days in office

Kilifi ODM governorship candidate Gideon Mung'aro (pictured) has pledged to revamp the health sector and improve medical services once he takes power.

Mung'aro was speaking in Mkenge and Gede in Kilifi County, where he told residents he will equip all medical facilities in the county with medicine in his first 100 days in office.

"The biggest problem the people of Kilifi are currently facing is lack of drugs and personnel in health facilities. This has forced many to seek medical services in private facilities," he said.

He noted the current situation in the medical sector was wanting, with problems ranging from lack of medicine in health facilities, poor working conditions, and lack of necessary equipment.

Later speaking in a series of rallies in Jilore and Sabaki, Mung'aro said his office will build a fully-fledged referral, research and training medical facility in the county.