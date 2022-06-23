Body of aspiring MCA found dumped in Kijabe forest

A fifth body has been found dumped in Ngubi Forest. [File, Standard]

A fifth body found dumped at Ngubi Forest in Kiambu County has been identified as that of Joseph Njau Ng'endo, an aspiring Njiru MCA in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Ng’endo’s body has been lying at the City mortuary since Sunday according to records at the facility.

“The body was brought by a police vehicle on Sunday and booked as unidentified. It has since been positively identified by the family who had reported him missing two days before,” said mortuary superintendent Patrick Kibugi.

According to Kibugi, the MCA aspirant’s body had strangulation marks all over. Police were able to identify him through fingerprints.

This comes days after bodies of three other men were found in Lari, Kiambu, and in Kiserian, Kajiado County. The victims were identified as Moses Amenya Nyachae, Pernus Wanjohi, and Fredrick Obare Mokaya.

The victims succumbed to stab injuries, with a postmortem conducted on two bodies indicating they bled to death after being stabbed in the neck. They also had strangulation marks.