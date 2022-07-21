Premium

Treasury to scrap fuel subsidy in next two months, IMF says

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Jul 21st 2022
Attendant manning a kerosene pump at a filling station in Nyeri. [John Gathua, Standard]

The government plans to end fuel subsidies by year-end, which could see motorists pay higher prices for a litre of super petrol.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the National Treasury has committed to doing away with the subsidy by October.

The IMF, in a new report, noted that retaining the subsidy would continue to be a costly affair for the government, which would spend Sh119 billion in the current financial year. This is Sh19 billion more than what it had planned to spend.

“Under current world economic outlook price estimates, fuel subsidies would swell to about Sh119 billion (0.8 percentage points of GDP) in 2022/23 financial year, if domestic price remains unchanged at the June level,” said the IMF.

The subsidy has cushioned Kenyans from high pump prices since April last year with the government having so far spent Sh101 billion.

The withdrawal of the subsidy is an indication of Treasury yielding to pressure from the IMF to reduce spending on subsidising certain sectors that offer benefits to a few Kenyans, and instead focus on areas that benefit the masses.

The IMF says the State will gradually realign domestic to global fuel prices so as to eliminate the fuel subsidy.

The report follows an IMF review of the progress that Kenya has made in instituting a number of policy changes, which were part of conditions tied to an extended credit facility by the institution.

The three-year $2.34 billion (Sh276 billion) facility that was rolled out in early 2021 was expected to help Kenya’s recovery efforts from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and also reduce debt vulnerabilities. Funds are disbursed periodically upon Kenya meeting IMF conditions. So far, IMF has released $1.208bn (Sh142 billion).

Among the conditions included limiting fuel and tax subsidies to improve the government’s tax collection.

The IMF, however, said the vulnerable segments of society might continue to enjoy subsidies. This could mean that Treasury might continue subsidising kerosene, which is largely used by the poor for lighting and cooking.

“Kenyan government is in the process of reviewing the country’s fuel pricing formula ... the review should assess the impact on the vulnerable for whom the mission advised extending a more targeted support programme.”

Treasury has previously said the subsidy has been unsustainable. The amount it spends on the subsidy has risen to Sh13 billion in June this year. This is way above the Sh2 billion a month that it collects through the Petroleum Development Levy where it draws the funds that it uses to subsidise pump prices.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Kenya to borrow Sh130b from banks after dropping Eurobond
Next article
Premium
Small-scale millers say State has locked them out of subsidy scheme
.

Similar Articles

By Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Business
Premium Inside Uhuru's low-priced unga deal after talks with big millers
By Graham Kajilwa 17 hours ago
Enterprise
Premium How to capture the Gen Z market
By Nikko Tanui 17 hours ago
Enterprise
Premium Five business tips from Sirma, Kericho's famed mama mboga
.

Latest Stories

High demand for apartments excites Nakuru
Real Estate
By Ben Ahenda
1 hour ago
Banks cautioned on funding properties in riparian zones
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
Italian oil firm starts biofuel production at Makueni plant
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hour ago
Premium Inside Uhuru's low-priced unga deal after talks with big millers
Business
By Dominic Omondi
1 hour ago
Premium Treasury to scrap fuel subsidy in next two months, IMF says
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Business
Italian oil firm starts biofuel production at Makueni plant
By Titus Too 1 hour ago
Business
Premium Small-scale millers say State has locked them out of subsidy scheme
By Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Business
Premium Inside Uhuru's low-priced unga deal after talks with big millers
By Dominic Omondi 1 day ago
Business
Premium IMF loans Kenya Sh28 billion as SGR debt repayments fall due

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel