County pension scheme value surpasses Sh68 billion mark

Business
 By Patrick Kibet | Jul 19th 2022
Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Embu Governor Martin Wambora receive an accolade from CPF Group Managing Director Hosea Kili during the 19th County Pension Fund Annual General Meeting. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

The County Pension Fund (CPF) Financial Services has reported an increase in its total value to close at Sh68 billion, defying the economic slump caused by the pandemic.

This is as the schemes managed by the Fund including the CPF, Local Authorities Pension Trust (Laptrust) and the CPF Individual Pension Plan reported a growth.

The CPF recorded a 43 per cent growth in 2021 from Sh19.5 billion to Sh28 billion. Laptrust Scheme’s fund value increased marginally to Sh31.8 billion from Sh31.3 billion while the CPF Individual Pension Plan posted an increase in net assets to close the year at Sh5.2 billion from Sh3.5 billion in the previous year.

CPF Group Managing Director Hosea Kili said the combined value of all the three pension schemes managed by CPF Financial Services closed the year at Sh68 billion

He was speaking during the Fund’s annual general meeting held at Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County. The Fund value would have crossed the Sh100 billion mark, were it not for the outstanding debt owed by some county governments, with Nairobi being the biggest debtor.

“The pandemic was the ultimate blow to almost every economic sector worldwide. For us, it tested our resilience in unforeseen ways,” said Kili.

He said the active membership of the County Pension Fund increased from 49,813 members in the year 2020 to 57,106 as of December 31, 2021. LAPTRUST scheme’s pensioners and beneficiaries increased from 7,723 to 7,894.

 Kili said CPF is optimistic the country will remain peaceful and pose a limited impact on the macroeconomic environment.

Council of Governors chair Martin Wambora challenged the government to consider expanding social security coverage by making pension membership and contributions mandatory for all Kenyans. [Patrick Kibet]

“We delivered improved growth in the Fund’s membership base while enhancing benefits to ensure a fulfilled future for members,” he noted.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
ADB approves Sh18b funding to upgrade, maintain key highway
Next article
Air polluters face Sh4m fine or four-year jail term in new rules
.

Similar Articles

By Winfrey Owino 15 hours ago
Business
Former MMU chancellor to chair Kenya Re board
By Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago
Business
IMF: World Uncertainty Index not ours
By Dominic Omondi 16 hours ago
Business
Can Kenya go the Sri Lankan way?
.

Latest Stories

County pension scheme value surpasses Sh68 billion mark
Business
By Patrick Kibet
51 minutes ago
Air polluters face Sh4m fine or four-year jail term in new rules
Business
By Macharia Kamau
51 minutes ago
Premium Ugali politics as prices fall by half
Business
By Dominic Omondi
51 minutes ago
Premium Kenya now a battleground in China-American 5G war
Financial Standard
By Frankline Sunday
51 minutes ago
Premium ADB approves Sh18b funding to upgrade, maintain key highway
Business
By Steve Mkawale
51 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Steve Mkawale 51 minutes ago
Business
Premium ADB approves Sh18b funding to upgrade, maintain key highway
By Macharia Kamau 51 minutes ago
Business
Air polluters face Sh4m fine or four-year jail term in new rules
By Dominic Omondi 51 minutes ago
Business
Premium Ugali politics as prices fall by half
By Lynn Kolongei 13 hours ago
Business
Fresh produce export volumes at Eldoret airport rise ten-fold

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel