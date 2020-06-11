Britam adopts leaner executive structure

Britam MD Tavaziva Madzinga

Britam Holdings has announced a new executive team that it says will deliver enhanced service to its customers and position the company for long-term growth.

The team will comprise 11 directors after nine positions were dropped.

Group Managing Director Tavaziva Madzinga said the new structure promotes diversity and aims to build a pan-African team to deliver on the 2021-2025 business strategy.

Tavaziva Madzinga took over from Dr. Benson Wairegi as the Group Managing Director last month.

Wairegi retired on January 31 after serving the company for 40 years.

The outgoing Managing Director is remembered for helping grow the company from a small home service insurance to a listed multinational company at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with a presence in seven countries in Africa.