Unclear regulations could harm crypto industry

Ever since cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity over the last 12 months or so, there is a growing trend to increase regulation on this sector all over the world.

Even as more people, as well as businesses and institutional investors, look to learn more about crypto and invest in this space, regulators and governments are attempting to clamp down.

While some of their concerns, around the reliability of platforms, safety of investments and the possibility of crypto being used to fund criminal activities, are all valid, most regulators are going down the path of strict and blanket regulations which are harming the industry, rather than protecting stakeholders.

Many countries are even banning crypto outright, which is surely not the best way forward, given the likelihood that crypto will play a big role in the economies of the future.

Mid-March, media reports said India for instance will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class.

The bill, one of the world’s strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan.

The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

It is a similar scenario in South Africa as well, where crypto firms are threatening to exit the country due to the onerous regulations being enforced on them.

The concerns are based around the lack of information provided by regulators around guidelines and rules for the industry. According to Sean Sanders, the CEO of local crypto investment platform Revix, the government has been extremely slow in clarifying certain requirements, while it is also applying regulations for regular asset classes, which are a hundred years old in some cases, to the crypto industry.

This is forcing a number of firms to consider moving abroad - Revix is planning to relocate its head office to the United Kingdom, with an additional office in Germany, for example, and could lead to a lot of flight of capital as well as innovation in the crypto space.

This is also relevant today since we are seeing more and more crypto adoption by individuals and businesses. One of the criticisms levelled at cryptocurrencies has been that it is impossible to conduct daily transactions through crypto, but this is changing with the number of payment platforms and merchants which have begun to accept crypto tokens as a form of payment. Other sectors are also using crypto as a marketing tool to draw more customers in - a good example of this is the online gambling sector.

This industry has already seen a lot of growth due to the pandemic, which brought a lot of customers who could not visit land-based casinos, and it has encouraged even more growth by beginning to offer users the option to make bets through cryptocurrencies. A crypto casino Winz gives players the chance to make deposits through Bitcoin, Etherium, or any other crypto token, which makes it extremely attractive, and therefore there is the need for proper regulation to protect users and investors in such an environment.

There have also been claims that South African financial institutions have been unwilling to provide services to crypto providers, which makes it extremely difficult for locals to buy crypto. Additionally, there have been quite a few scams recently in the South African crypto space, which has also reduced adoption, but also clearly shown why efficient and effective regulations are needed to protect investors and traders.

Cryptocurrencies are set to be the next big thing in the financial sector, with digital currencies and tokens already changing the way a number of sectors operate.

Bitcoin consolidated around $60,000 on Monday, taking a breather from the weekend’s record high as investors prepared for inflation worries and U.S. stimulus spending to propel it even higher.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency slipped as low as $58,956.90 early in the Asian session, falling from Saturday’s record high of $61,781.83.

The rally may have been dampened by a Reuters report that India would pursue a ban on digital assets, a rain cloud for bitcoin following high-profile endorsements this year from the likes of Tesla’s Elon Musk, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, and investment giants Goldman Sachs and BlackRock.

Bitcoin has more than doubled in 2021, after quadrupling last year.

“Investment by institutional investors and corporates is increasing. It’s what I call the financialisation of bitcoin,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“It’s becoming an asset that investors can no longer ignore.”