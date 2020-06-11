×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Energy firm bosses arrested over irregular solar tenders in rural electrification

By Macharia Kamau | March 19th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (Rerec) is on the spot over irregular dealings with contractors after its former chief executive and three top managers were yesterday arrested on awarding of tenders.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said it is also pursuing four other people who are directors of two companies that were awarded contracts without bidding in a process that may have resulted in the loss of more than Sh103 million.

One of the companies had not been formed by the time Rerec, then operating as the Rural Electrification Authority (REA), initiated the tender process to select the firm that would undertake the job of installing solar systems in public schools.

EACC arrested former CEO Nofatos Munyu, Head of Renewable Energy James Muriithi, Head of Procurement Joel Omusembe and Simon Kirui, an economist at Rerec.

Read More

The four are expected in court today to take plea.

The commission said it is pursuing Abdirahman Abdullahi and Abdi Abass, directors of Nav World Ltd. Also being pursued are Hassan Sheikh Mohammed Diriye and Fatuma Abdi Hassan, directors of North Pride Ltd.

The commission directed the four to present themselves at its headquarters immediately.

“EACC has been conducting investigations into allegations of procurement irregularities in a tender… for   prequalification of solar contractors for the electrification of public primary schools amounting to Sh103.4 million,” said the commission’s Chief Executive Twalib Mbarak in a statement yesterday.

Mr Munyu is said to have issued separate letters of successful prequalification. He also went ahead to award the companies separate contracts to install solar systems in various schools.

Related Topics
EACC REREC Twalib Mbarak Rural Electrification
Share this story
Previous article
Airtel Africa sells Sh20b stake in mobile money unit
Next article
Samia Suluhu, the woman taking over Tanzania

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EACC to probe Baringo MCAs over chaotic rejection of BBI Bill
EACC to probe Baringo MCAs over chaotic rejection of BBI Bill

LATEST STORIES

COVID-19 outbreak at Lukaku's Inter Milan
COVID-19 outbreak at Lukaku's Inter Milan

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 hours ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

9 hours ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

10 hours ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli
Fact-Check: Are all the men in this photo dead?

10 hours ago

Fact-Check: Are all the men in this photo dead?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The tragic story of John Magufuli

The tragic story of John Magufuli

Nzau Musau and Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
Day Magufuli had his wife admitted to public hospital

Day Magufuli had his wife admitted to public hospital

Emmanuel Too 1 hour ago
Magufuli, the Science teacher who was Covid-19 skeptic

Magufuli, the Science teacher who was Covid-19 skeptic

Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
Samia Suluhu, the woman taking over Tanzania

Samia Suluhu, the woman taking over Tanzania

Mercy Adhiambo 1 hour ago

More stories

Co-op Bank’s profit dips on loans cover

By Dominic Omondi
Co-op Bank’s profit dips on loans cover

Shot in the arm for farmers as Munya sets minimum milk price

By Dr Paul Kangethe and Macharia Kamau
Shot in the arm for farmers as Munya sets minimum milk price

Kenya on a strategy to secure more market for honey

By Dennis Rasto
Kenya on a strategy to secure more market for honey

Nakumatt survives third liquidation attempt

By Wainaina Wambu
Nakumatt survives third liquidation attempt

State denies role in fuel pump price hike

By Macharia Kamau
State denies role in fuel pump price hike

Kenya Power to switch-off defaulters

By Fredrick Obura
Kenya Power to switch-off defaulters

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.