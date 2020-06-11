×
Producers challenged to submit work for International Film Festival award

By Awal Mohammed | March 18th 2021 at 07:35:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: International Film Festival has called on local producers to submit their work for a chance to be showcased in the Africa film festive in October this year.

The rallying call comes a few days before April 1st when the window for submission will be closed to allow a panel of judges to review the submissions received.

The festival the first in the country will bring together film makers across the continent who will be competing for the coveted prize and a chance to be showcased on a global platform.

“This re-affirms the contributions of the global creative community in the promotion of economic growth, fostering innovation and providing opportunities, benefits and empowerment for all and respect for human rights,” said the director of the festival Taye Balogun.

The festival comes a few months after the United Nations adopted its theme of 'International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development.

The event will collate and disseminate human-interest stories that are themed around the Sustainable Development Goals, promote a knowledge-sharing culture and develop a digital media library for future activists, campaigners and policymakers.

The festival will select and nominate ?lms that are themed under the 17 sustainable development goals and award the rightful copyright owners.

Interestingly the festival will also allow entries from civil society groups and community-based organisations that have produced a documentary or a film under the SDG theme.

The festival Gala is scheduled to take place from October 20- 22 in Nairobi.?

