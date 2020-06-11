×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nakumatt survives third liquidation attempt

By Wainaina Wambu | March 18th 2021 at 10:50:10 GMT +0300

Peter Kahi, Nakumatt Supermarket administrator

The High Court has ruled against the liquidation of Nakumatt Supermarket, extending the term of its administrator Peter Kahi from PKF for the third time.

Kahi (pictured) had argued that the extension would help in the recovery of between Sh3 billion to Sh4 billion, monies that are tied to ongoing court cases for and against the retailer.

Justice Alfred Mabeya ruled in favour of the administrator, arguing that there were debts and court cases that required to be “managed for the benefit of the retail chain”.

“In his report, the administrator has shown that although the company has no property that can be distributed to its three creditors, there are debts out there as well as cases that require to be managed for the benefit of the firm,” ruled Mabeya.

“That is the premises on which the firm should not be liquidated but let it remain as it were,” said the judge.

Read More

Kahi was appointed administrator in 2018 by the court after an insolvency application against Nakumatt filed by Primrose Management Ltd, Sunmatt Ltd, Compulynx Ltd, Jade Concepts Ltd - the unsecured creditors owed Sh512 million.

Nakumatt collapsed with Sh40 billion debt and creditors last year voted to have it liquidated.

Mabeya said though the update report that Kahi was required to file was not “rosy”, it showed some slight recovery of funds.

Since taking over as administrator, Kahi has raised Sh5.2 billion with Sh3.5 billion paid to creditors, including Sh766 million payments to landlords.

In his first creditors’ meeting, Kahi argued that liquidation would have meant that out of a total of about Sh40 billion owed creditors, Sh30.6 billion was unlikely to be paid.

The administration extension is normally a year but the court did not specify.

In his appeal to the court, Kahi, however, noted that the extension was “ultimately towards a dissolution”.

Related Topics
Nakumatt Peter Kahi
Share this story
Previous article
State denies role in fuel pump price hike
Next article
Co-operative Bank net profit declines to Sh10.9 billion

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tuskys in dire need of Sh2 billion
Tuskys in dire need of Sh2 billion

LATEST STORIES

Co-operative Bank net profit declines to Sh10.9 billion
Co-operative Bank net profit declines to Sh10.9 billion

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

7 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

14 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

15 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

18 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

John Magufuli, the popular bulldozer of Tanzania politics

John Magufuli, the popular bulldozer of Tanzania politics

Daniel Wesangula 3 hours ago
New curriculum Greek to parents

New curriculum Greek to parents

Muchiri Karanja 11 hours ago
Kenya reveals al- Shabaab’s terror links within its borders

Kenya reveals al- Shabaab’s terror links within its borders

Kamau Muthoni 11 hours ago
Slain NLC official was disturbed

Slain NLC official was disturbed

Kamore Maina and Paul Ogemba 11 hours ago

More stories

State denies role in fuel pump price hike

By Macharia Kamau
State denies role in fuel pump price hike

Kenya Power to switch-off defaulters

By Fredrick Obura
Kenya Power to switch-off defaulters

Mystery of Sh223 bilion Chinese imports that didn’t reach Kenya

By Dominic Omondi
Mystery of Sh223 bilion Chinese imports that didn’t reach Kenya

KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

By Fredrick Obura
KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

G7 agrees to boost IMF reserves by $650b to fund pandemic relief

By Reuters
G7 agrees to boost IMF reserves by $650b to fund pandemic relief

Experts: How to manage desert locusts

By Fredrick Obura and Agencies
Experts: How to manage desert locusts

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.