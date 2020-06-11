×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State denies role in fuel pump price hike

By Macharia Kamau | March 18th 2021 at 10:42:56 GMT +0300

Petroleum and Mining PS Andrew Kamau (PHOTO: FILE)

The Petroleum ministry was on Wednesday at pains to justify the latest record spike in fuel pump prices amid a growing public backlash.

Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said the high prices, which saw a litre of super petrol capped at Sh122.81 in Nairobi, are due to an increase in crude oil prices in the international market and have little to do with tax hikes.

The PS at the same time assured that there were plans to put in place petroleum prices stabilisation measures to cushion Kenyans from subsequent spikes.

The cost of crude rose from an average of $17 (Sh1,800) per barrel in April last year to $62 (Sh6,700) in February this year.

In its monthly pricing guide released on Sunday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) also increased the price of diesel and kerosene to Sh107.66 and Sh97.85, respectively in the capital, causing a nationwide uproar.

Read More

“Back to the beginning of the pandemic, oil prices came down to about $17 per barrel in April. Since then, the price of crude has gone up 300 per cent… fuel prices in Kenya have gone up only 40 per cent. People say it is increased taxation, but taxes have not gone up,” said Kamau.

He said as part of efforts to cushion consumers from subsequent fuel pump price hikes, the ministry was working on a framework that will allow it to draw from the Petroleum Development Fund – whose levy went up from 40 cents to Sh5.40 per litre of diesel and petrol last year.

“The fuel stabilisation mechanism will help cushion consumers. For example, if prices go up by Sh10 per litre, instead of having the full Sh10 in one go, we will do it over two or three months so that the impact will be an increase of Sh3 a month but eventually the consumer has to pay the full market value,” said the PS, adding that the regulations were nearing completion.

He said they would be subjected to public consultation in April or May.

Price comparison between Kenya and other regional economies shows that fuel pump prices are highest in the former.

For instance, a litre of super petrol in Uganda goes for Sh118, while the same retails at Sh120 in Rwanda. Ironically, the two countries are landlocked and have to ship their products by road or pipeline through Kenya or Tanzania.

Related Topics
EPRA Fuel prices Petroleum Development Fund
Share this story
Previous article
I'll remember President Magufuli for not tolerating corruption - Kalonzo
Next article
Nakumatt survives third liquidation attempt

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Fuel price increases will hurt struggling citizens, economy
Fuel price increases will hurt struggling citizens, economy

LATEST STORIES

Co-operative Bank net profit declines to Sh10.9 billion
Co-operative Bank net profit declines to Sh10.9 billion

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

7 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

14 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

15 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

18 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

John Magufuli, the popular bulldozer of Tanzania politics

John Magufuli, the popular bulldozer of Tanzania politics

Daniel Wesangula 3 hours ago
New curriculum Greek to parents

New curriculum Greek to parents

Muchiri Karanja 11 hours ago
Kenya reveals al- Shabaab’s terror links within its borders

Kenya reveals al- Shabaab’s terror links within its borders

Kamau Muthoni 11 hours ago
Slain NLC official was disturbed

Slain NLC official was disturbed

Kamore Maina and Paul Ogemba 11 hours ago

More stories

Nakumatt survives third liquidation attempt

By Wainaina Wambu
Nakumatt survives third liquidation attempt

Kenya Power to switch-off defaulters

By Fredrick Obura
Kenya Power to switch-off defaulters

Mystery of Sh223 bilion Chinese imports that didn’t reach Kenya

By Dominic Omondi
Mystery of Sh223 bilion Chinese imports that didn’t reach Kenya

KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

By Fredrick Obura
KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

G7 agrees to boost IMF reserves by $650b to fund pandemic relief

By Reuters
G7 agrees to boost IMF reserves by $650b to fund pandemic relief

Experts: How to manage desert locusts

By Fredrick Obura and Agencies
Experts: How to manage desert locusts

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.