Kenya Power to switch-off defaulting postpaid customers

An electrician at work (PHOTO: FILE)

Kenya Power’s customers who have not paid outstanding electrical bills risk a power blackout.

In a notice, the utility firm said post-paid customers who will have not paid outstanding bills by the date the bill is due will have their supply of electricity disconnected immediately.

“The customer will thereafter be required to pay the requisite re-connection fees for their accounts to be reinstated. Customers are advised against self-reconnection since this is an offence which attracts a minimum fine of Sh1 million or a jail term not less than one year.”

The warning comes at a time when the coming is struggling to balance its books widely linked to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

The firm’s profit after tax for the first six months trading period ended December 31, 2020, fell by 80 per cent, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The power distributor said its net profit fell to Sh138 million for six months from Sh692 million in the same period of 2019.

It blamed the loss on the effects of Covid-19 restrictions last year that depressed its sales.

Revenue from contracted customers fell marginally to Sh69 billion last year from Sh69.6 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The firm said the measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus suppressed demand for electricity and revenue collection.

