×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power to switch-off defaulting postpaid customers

By Fredrick Obura | March 18th 2021 at 10:24:24 GMT +0300

An electrician at work (PHOTO: FILE)

Kenya Power’s customers who have not paid outstanding electrical bills risk a power blackout.

In a notice, the utility firm said post-paid customers who will have not paid outstanding bills by the date the bill is due will have their supply of electricity disconnected immediately.

“The customer will thereafter be required to pay the requisite re-connection fees for their accounts to be reinstated. Customers are advised against self-reconnection since this is an offence which attracts a minimum fine of Sh1 million or a jail term not less than one year.”

The warning comes at a time when the coming is struggling to balance its books widely linked to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
The firm’s profit after tax for the first six months trading period ended December 31, 2020, fell by 80 per cent, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The power distributor said its net profit fell to Sh138 million for six months from Sh692 million in the same period of 2019.

Read More

It blamed the loss on the effects of Covid-19 restrictions last year that depressed its sales.
Revenue from contracted customers fell marginally to Sh69 billion last year from Sh69.6 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The firm said the measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus suppressed demand for electricity and revenue collection.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Kenya Power Covid-19 Defaulters
Share this story
Previous article
FKF boss Nick Mwendwa leads sports fraternity in mourning Magufuli 's death
Next article
I'll remember President Magufuli for not tolerating corruption - Kalonzo

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19: Family mourns mother and daughter
COVID-19: Family mourns mother and daughter

LATEST STORIES

Co-operative Bank net profit declines to Sh10.9 billion
Co-operative Bank net profit declines to Sh10.9 billion

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

7 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

14 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

15 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

18 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

John Magufuli, the popular bulldozer of Tanzania politics

John Magufuli, the popular bulldozer of Tanzania politics

Daniel Wesangula 3 hours ago
New curriculum Greek to parents

New curriculum Greek to parents

Muchiri Karanja 11 hours ago
Kenya reveals al- Shabaab’s terror links within its borders

Kenya reveals al- Shabaab’s terror links within its borders

Kamau Muthoni 11 hours ago
Slain NLC official was disturbed

Slain NLC official was disturbed

Kamore Maina and Paul Ogemba 11 hours ago

More stories

Nakumatt survives third liquidation attempt

By Wainaina Wambu
Nakumatt survives third liquidation attempt

State denies role in fuel pump price hike

By Macharia Kamau
State denies role in fuel pump price hike

Mystery of Sh223 bilion Chinese imports that didn’t reach Kenya

By Dominic Omondi
Mystery of Sh223 bilion Chinese imports that didn’t reach Kenya

KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

By Fredrick Obura
KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

G7 agrees to boost IMF reserves by $650b to fund pandemic relief

By Reuters
G7 agrees to boost IMF reserves by $650b to fund pandemic relief

Experts: How to manage desert locusts

By Fredrick Obura and Agencies
Experts: How to manage desert locusts

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.